Weekend cold front hits the Bay Area

Some Bay Area residents woke up with frosty car widows Saturday morning after a snap of “cold Canadian air” hit the region.

“Cold. It is cold. It will be cold the next few nights,” said the National Weather Service Friday. Temperatures in San Francisco were predicted to be around 42 degrees into early Saturday morning.

“Almost all locations are colder this morning compared to Friday morning at this hour,” said the National Weather Service Saturday. At 2 a.m., temperatures were generally in the 30s and 40s, with some areas in the upper 20s.

There was also patchy fog on North Bay and fog advancing into the east. Later in the morning, East Bay visibilities were improving.

The National Weather Service encourages local residents to dress for the weather as the cold front continues through Sunday morning.

As of noon Saturday, it was 47 degrees in San Francisco . Throughout Wednesday, highs in the 50s are expected.