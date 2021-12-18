ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Overload, Episode 20: Seahawks Defensive Breakdown vs. Texans

By Matty F. Brown
 4 days ago

After surrendering an opening drive touchdown, the Seahawks were able to bounce back defensively and held the Texans scoreless in the second half of the team's eventual 33-13 win. Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon break down how it happened and look towards a Week 15 matchup with the Rams in the latest episode of Seattle Overload.

Watch the clip above for a taste and, if you like what you hear, hit play on the embedded player below for the full show.

