ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

All the Campy Cameos in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ Ranked

By Carrie Wittmer
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38uwzv_0dQdRF5p00

If you want to place blame anywhere for the existence of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the current state of cinema — which is engulfed in superhero stories and dominated by Disney-owned IP — you can probably trace it back to San Raimi’s Spider-Man . Superhero films and Marvel films had been made before Spider-Man came to theaters May 3, 2002, but for decades, DC heroes Superman and Batman dominated the live-action treatment of comics characters in major motion pictures. Besides 1998’s Blade , more of a vampire film than a standard superhero film, and 2000’s X-Men , a sprawling ensemble of heroes and antiheroes, Marvel hadn’t let one of its true heroes lead a movie to that point.

Carried by Tobey Maguire ’s charmingly optimistic take on Peter Parker — a perfect complement to Raimi’s horror-influenced directing style — Spider-Man dominated the box office and permeated pop culture. Years later, moments from the Raimi trilogy have become their own memes, like emo Peter Parker and “I’m something of a scientist myself.” Willem Dafoe and Alfred Molina as Green Goblin and Doc Ock, respectively, added to the franchise’s heartfelt center with their campy but grounded performances. They created the blueprint for goofy supervillains with emotional weight and instantly became iconic cinematic bad guys. In 2012, Marvel made a run at a new trilogy with The Amazing Spider-Man starring Andrew Garfield , followed by a 2014 sequel, but those movies lacked the magic and sense of humor of Raimi’s; a third film was never made.

Now, 18 years and three Spider-Man franchises later, we’ve come back to where it all started. (Warning: spoilers ahead.) Spider-Man: No Way Home (out now), the latest installment in the MCU and the Tom Holland Spider-Man series, brings all the Spider-Mans together. As a result of a magical mishap courtesy of Doctor Strange, old villains from each of the live-action Spider-Man franchises end up in the main timeline of the MCU. Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, with the help of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parkers, attempt to cure their villains of their villain-y ailments (being a lizard; being made of sand) before they are brought back to their original places in the multiverse. The movie gives each returning villain and both returning Peter Parkers a somewhat cohesive, satisfying arc — in some cases even more satisfying than their arcs in their original movies (proving that Spider-Man 3 ’s problem was not too many villains).

Most of the returning performers ham it up as much as possible, making this ambitious and absurd endeavor — basically, turning a meme into a bloated but fun, moving, and self-aware nostalgia trip of a movie — work. Does any of this make sense? Not really, but it doesn’t have to, because the emotional arcs track and we love Spider-Man. No Way Home easily could have been a messy web of chaos, but thanks to all-in performances from returning actors who, quite frankly, did not have to go as hard as they did for this, it all holds together. So who handled their great power and responsibility the best? Here, we rank their performances from meh-tastic to Oscar-worthy.

8. Thomas Haden Church as Flint Marco/the Sandman, Spider-Man 3 (2007)
All respect to Thomas Haden Church, who took his Marvel money and simply showed up, worked kind-of hard but not as hard as he could have, and ran home as soon as he heard the word cut. The Sandman isn’t as striking a villain as the others because he felt like he was getting in the way of an already narratively inflated Spider-Man 3 (which had Peter Parker sympathize with him because of his sick daughter, despite the fact that he murdered Uncle Ben — a huge retcon considering Uncle Ben was killed by a completely different person in the first movie). Sandman would perhaps be more impactful were he ever to cross over into the Star Wars universe to antagonize Anakin Skywalker, which is legally possible considering those franchises are owned by the same corporation now.

7. Rhys Ifans as Doctor Curt Connors/the Lizard, The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)
There’s not much you can do as an actor when you’re playing a giant CGI lizard-man who looks a little more like a dinosaur-man than a lizard-man. And when you spent your original movie trying to turn the citizens of New York City into lizards, there’s only so far you can go to redeem yourself. Rhys Ifans doesn’t get a lot to do here, but he at least takes advantage of his sparing dialogue. The film’s sense of humor — which The Amazing Spider-Man lacked, despite its use of a Coldplay song for a montage and the fact that its villain was a lizard-man trying to turn everyone into lizards — adds more depth to a profoundly dumb but very Spider-Man-y villain.

6. Charlie Cox as Matt Murdoch/Daredevil, Netflix’s Daredevil (2014-2018)
Matt Murdoch is not a Spider-Man villain, nor has he ever appeared in any Spider-Man films. But his appearance in No Way Home is significant because it’s the MCU’s first recognition of a Marvel Netflix-show hero. Cox makes the most out of a brief comedic cameo as Peter Parker’s lawyer early in the film. It’s a scene that establishes both the lighthearted tone of the film and the fact that a bunch of people are about to show up in this thing even though all of the actors lied to us about it for years.

5. Jamie Foxx as Max Dillon/Electro, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)
Foxx was done a little dirty in The Amazing Spider-Man playing an engineer who becomes an all-powerful electric creature after falling into a pool of electric eels. The film took itself way too seriously and never took advantage of Foxx’s charisma or comedic skills. But here, the actor gets to play Electro the way he should have been played: with the utter campiness that being a Spider-Man villain demands.

4. Alfred Molina as Doctor Otto Octavius/Doc Ock, Spider-Man 2 (2004)
When we last saw Doc Ock in Spider-Man 2, he was sacrificing himself to undo the mess he’d made while under the influence of the arms attached to his body. In that film, Molina smoothly shifts from Peter Parker’s mentor to menacing villain. In No Way Home , he does the opposite, going from menacing supervillain back to the sweet scientist Otto Octavius. Molina is the kind of actor who can pull off a see-sawing performance like this in his sleep, and that he did.

3. Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Spider-Man (2002) , Spider-Man 2 (2004) , Spider-Man 3 (2007)
The first two Spider-Man films starring Tom Holland are fun because he captures the naive and youthful spirit of the beloved teen hero; but there’s always been something of an emotional disconnect with the character who was intentionally introduced in medias res, already with powers and no origin story in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War . The Holland films feel more like MCU movies than Spider-Man movies: Rather than telling Parker’s story, they function like stepping stones to other, bigger stories involving Parker. So it’s ironic that the film with the most Peter Parkers is the one that finally gives Holland’s character the necessary emotional journey he’s been lacking. And it’s because of Tobey Maguire’s nostalgia-drenched (to a manipulative point, but it’s fine because we’re so happy to see him) presence and restrained performance that Holland gets there. Maguire’s Parker recalls the story of losing his Uncle Ben, explaining that, all these years later, he’s never gotten over it, because there’s nothing you can do to get over losing someone, even when you’re a superhero. Maguire’s performance as a mature and settled but still grieving version of Peter Parker activates a side of Holland’s Peter Parker that was dormant until now.

2. Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)
We hope Andrew Garfield got paid the most out of anyone for this cameo, because he put his heart and soul into it in a way that looks and feels effortless. Upon being approached for this project, Andrew Garfield clearly said to himself, “If they’re going to pay me millions of dollars to be in the Spider-Man meme movie, I am going to do myself some justice by proving I was perfect for this part, even though everyone hated my movies.” Here we see Garfield sink back into the chaotic, neurotic, nerd energy that made his casting as Parker so great. When he reluctantly explains that he saved the city from being turned into lizards and expresses jealousy upon learning that Holland’s Spider-Man got to fight an alien in space, Garfield is also expressing his mild-to-severe disdain for the mediocre films he was in. This subtextual gripe is not only justified, it elevates the performance as well as the meta references.

1. Willem Dafoe as the Norman Osborn/Green Goblin, Spider-Man (2002)
Willem Dafoe is not capable of doing a little. Willem Dafoe will always do the most, whether he’s Norman Osborn or a lighthouse manager, and No Way Home takes advantage of that over-the-top intensity by completing Norman Osborn’s arc in a way that we didn’t even know was necessary (mostly because his arc was resolved in one movie in 2002). What makes Dafoe’s return as the Green Goblin pitch-perfect is that he is also in on the joke and the ridiculousness of the film’s existence, particularly when he delivers his own meme, “I’m something of a scientist myself.” Dafoe looks like the confused streetwear king of the multiverse in a green houndstooth coat and purple hoodie as he rejects the Green Goblin persona early in the film and tries to figure out where the hell he is and what is happening to him. But he eventually snaps, reverting to the high-pitched, menacing voice of Osborn’s villainous alternate persona. Dafoe shifts between these personalities as seamlessly as he did almost two decades ago, as if no time has passed. Norman’s sudden return to the Green Goblin persona later in the film is one of its best moments: It’s peak camp but subtly menacing, and it leads to the pivotal turning point for Tom Holland’s Spidey. One might say Willem Dafoe goblinned up the scenery in his triumphant return, which ended with a slightly heavy-handed but moving moment he didn’t get with Peter Parker before he died in 2002’s Spider-Man. In No Way Home , Dafoe reminds us of something we already know: He’s one of the best actors we have, in this or any universe.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

‘Hawkeye’ Finale Recap: A New Superhero Kicks Ass and Takes Her Name

A review of the Hawkeye season finale, “So This Is Christmas?,” coming up just as soon as I call you from a Christmas tree… When you add up the individual episode lengths, the Disney+ Marvel shows have each been roughly three times as long as an MCU movie. In theory, that allows each series to spend more time with the characters — many of them third-stringers who barely got anything to do in the films, some of them wholly new to the franchise — and to weave together more story threads than the non-Russo-directed movies have been comfortable handling. In practice,...
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

How to Watch ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Online: Will the MCU Film Be on Disney+?

Prepare yourself for a multiverse of Spider-Men with the latest web-slinging entry into the MCU — Spider-Man: No Way Home, now playing in theaters. But if you want to know how to watch the new Spider-Man movie online, and when it will be available to stream on Disney+, read ahead. Buy:Spider-Man: No Way Home TicketsatFandango Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third Spider-Man movie in the latest reboot, and the direct sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). The film has Tom Holland reprising his role as Peter Parker (a.k.a. Spider-Man), a high school superhero who has to...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Alexander Skarsgård Embraces the Masculine Urge for Vengeance in ‘The Northman’ Trailer

The masculine urge for vengeance hits its zenith in the new trailer for filmmaker Robert Eggers’ upcoming Viking epic, The Northman, set to arrive April 22, 2022. The film tells the story of a Viking prince, Amleth, who watches his uncle murder his father and usurp the throne (if that core plot sounds familiar, Eggers told IGN that the film is based on the same ancient Norse legend that also inspired William Shakespeare’s Hamlet). After fleeing his home and letting his grudge fester for a couple decades, the now grown-up prince — played by Alexander Skarsgård — sets out to finally fulfill...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Benedict Cumberbatch “Refused to Speak” to Fellow Marvel Star on Netflix Set

Although Benedict Cumberbatch — who plays Doctor Stephen Strange in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe — and Kirsten Dunst — who portrayed Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man trilogy that released between 2002 and 2007 — have never been in a Marvel movie together (yet), they are acting together in an upcoming Netflix project entitled The Power of the Dog.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Alfred Molina
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Rhys Ifans
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Willem Dafoe
epicstream.com

Jamie Foxx Had One Condition in Spider-Man: No Way Home Return

What makes Spider-Man: No Way Home more exciting is that the villains of the previous movies are coming back and their respective actors will be reprising their roles as the big baddies of the film. One of those iconic portrayals is that of Jamie Foxx who played Electro in the version of Andrew Garfield but before his return, he has been promised one condition.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Scarlett Johansson Leaves Chris Evans Hanging, Leaves New Movie

Marvel legends Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are known globally as their Avenger counterparts, and the two were set to star together in an upcoming Apple movie. Now, however, this reuniting will have to wait. Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) were set to reunite in Apple’s...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motion Pictures#Disney#Ip#Mcu#Spider Mans
Inside the Magic

‘Ant-Man 3’ to Introduce Marvel’s Dumbest Villain EVER

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters until July 28, 2023, but the third installment of the MCU’s tiniest hero will take Marvel fans to a whole new realm. So far, the biggest news to come from Ant-Man 3 is a genuinely horrible logo that fans ridiculed. But a new leaked rumor suggests that Scott Lang AKA Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne AKA Wasp (Evangeline Lily) will take on one of the most Marvel Comics villains – MODOK.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Kevin Feige Has Hilarious Response to Jamie Foxx Spoiling Spider-Man: No Way Home Return

Kevin Feige had a pretty hilarious response to Jamie Foxx spoiling his return in Spider-Man: No Way Home. In an interview with CinemaBlend, the Marvel Studios head was asked about that fateful Instagram post from the beloved actor. The executive deadpanned, "I'm numb to it now. I'm numb to anybody tweeting anything about anything. Politics, movies, Marvel, just numb." It's probably good practice for the man with the final say over at the massive company. There have been leaks surrounding this film for months and he's probably happy that we're almost at the finish line. But, it isn't just Spider-Man that's kept Feige up at night before. Fans will remember how one reporter spoiled the big post-credits scenes for Eternals after the premiere and the work Marvel had to do with the fans to prevent more of the plot from getting out. It's better for everyone involved to just let go and hope for the best. (While also implementing guardrails to stop the most flagrant spoilers from making it to social media.)
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Willem Dafoe Agreed to Return as Green Goblin Under One Surprising Condition

Now, that's actually quite impressive. The idea of Willem Dafoe returning to the Marvel universe was once a huge pipe dream but thanks to the MCU exploring the multiverse, his comeback as the Green Goblin was made possible via Spider-Man: No Way Home. Turns out, it didn't take Dafoe a lot of convincing to return to the role but he did make things clear with director Jon Watts and Sony executive Amy Pascal that he'll only return under one surprising condition.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Netflix
ComicBook

Spider-Man Actor Tom Holland Speaks Out on Replacing Robert Downey Jr. in the Marvel Universe

When Avengers: Endgame was released back in 2019, it ended with Iron Man/Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) dying and Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) growing old, which has left fans of the MCU wondering who will lead the Avengers in the future. In a recent interview with GQ, Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo named Spider-Man star Tom Holland the new face of the MCU. "Tom is stepping into the role that Robert Downey once occupied for Marvel, which is the favorite character, and in a lot of ways the soul of the Marvel universe," Russo said. During another recent interview on Josh Wilding's YouTube channel, Holland addressed Russo's comments.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Tom Holland and Girlfriend Zendaya Have a Problem Filming Together, Star Reveals

The next installment in Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man franchise is, perhaps, one of the most anticipated films of all time. With expectations, anticipation, and spoilers running rampant in the Marvel fandom, the new movie from director Jon Watts has a lot to live up to when it exclusively hits theaters on December 17, 2021.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Pulled Off Something “Entirely Unique”

In 2015, Tom Holland was put through the wringer to land the role of Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War. “There were six or seven auditions and callbacks and work sessions and screen tests,” recalls casting director Sarah Finn. “By the time he came in for his final screen test, he knew it and we knew it. We felt it.” Six years (and a few Avengers films) later, Holland is poised to unveil his sixth and most ambitious appearance as the wallcrawler with Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film, opening Dec. 17, combines three generations of Spider-Man movies. It includes previous villains...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Tom Holland Says Spider-Man Could Beat Up Hugh Jackman's Wolverine

Marvel fans are only a week away from finally getting to see Spider-Man: No Way Home, which will see Tom Holland's Peter Parker going up against some nasty villains. The movie will see Alfred Molina portraying the role of Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2, Jamie Foxx as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin from the 2002 Spider-Man. There are plenty of other casting rumors in the mix, but it sounds like the Spidey actor is ready for whatever showdown Marvel throws at him. In fact, he recently spoke with Geek Culture Explained, and was asked if he'd be able to take down Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Spider-Man’s Jacob Batalon Reveals When He Realized The Impact Ned Has On The Asian Community

For the first time in big-screen Spider-Man history, Peter Parker has a true best friend beside him on a trilogy of adventures in Jacob Batalon’s Ned Leeds. The character is the self-proclaimed “guy in the chair” and a true confidant to Spider-Man even before Zendaya's M.J. learns the truth about the web-slinger. As Batalon’s fifth MCU appearance comes to theaters in the form of the highly-anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home, the actor is reflecting on Ned’s impact on the Asian community.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Head Reveals Why Old Spider-Man Villains Are Returning In No Way Home

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will square off against villains from the franchise's past -- but not against ones he has seen before. In about a month, Spider-Man will battle the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and more. The villains are coming from the five Spider-Man theatrical movies released prior to Holland's first, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said during a recent interview that the decision was a pretty simple one.
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

Avengers: Endgame Director Joe Russo Says Tom Holland Has "Taken Over" as the Soul of the MCU

Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo says that Tom Holland has taken over as the "soul" of the MCU. During last night's red carpet for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis asked the filmmaker about this very idea. In short, the relatability of Holland as an actor was a huge reason why they cast him for this part. Peter Parker is a huge part of the Marvel comics universe and it should be no different on film. However, a lot of fans believed that he could do with a push to be more like his comic book counterpart. With No Way Home, the company is firmly putting its full support behind Holland as one of the main players in Phase 4 and beyond. If there are any emotional beats that will shake the MCU to their core, you can probably expect Peter Parker to be front and center moving forward. Read what Russo had to say down below:
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy