Borussia Dortmund are ready to make Erling Haaland the highest paid player at the club in a bid to convince him to stay on beyond the end of the season. Erling Haaland’s future has been a big talking point in recent weeks, with clubs across Europe queuing up to sign him even though the summer transfer window is still more than six months away. Borussia Dortmund are keen on keeping the striker at the club for at least another year. And they will hold talks with the Haaland camp in the coming weeks to discuss his future.

SOCCER ・ 7 HOURS AGO