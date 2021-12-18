Meals on Wheels Victoria partners with H-E-B to deliver 1,000 meals to seniors in the Crossroads

VICTORIA, Texas – Meals on Wheels Victoria partnered up with H-E-B for what they’re calling Feast of Sharing to make sure senior citizens in the crossroads receive a nice holiday meal. Many of the seniors who receive meals on wheels are homebound, and oftentimes their interaction with their delivery driver is the only social interaction they have.

Meals on Wheels Victoria Communications and Development manager Jenn Putnam and says that they provide more than a meal.

“One of the things that we try to provide here at Meals on Wheels Victoria is more than a meal. So we are doing health checks we are doing that little bit extra to socialize and offer engagement to people who otherwise might be really lonely this time of year,” says Putnam.

This is the second year that meals on Wheels Victoria have partnered up with H-E-B with their holiday meal event, which aimed to deliver 1,000 holiday meals to homebound individuals. Compared to last year this year’s Feast of Sharing this year was like a well-oiled machine, with volunteers all coming together to prep the meals, package them and then deliver them to area seniors who depend on meals on wheels with the delivery drivers coming to pick up the meals for distribution.

Glenda Nickle is a delivery driver for Meals on Wheels Victoria and checks in on those that she delivers to.

“I call them maybe one or two, three times a month and it’s always surprising to me how positive they are, despite their situations,” says Nickle.

H-E-B paid for all of the meals that went out today and Meals on Wheels Victoria executive director Dan Williams-Capone says that since the pandemic they’ve delivered over 134,000 meals to 693 seniors making sure that area senior citizens have a hot meal and make sure no one feels alone, especially during the holiday season. He also added that Meals on Wheels is always in need of more volunteers year-round. To learn more about Meals on Wheels Victoria click here.

