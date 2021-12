BOUTTE, La. — Following an autopsy, detectives now say the person whose body was found in a drainage canal in Boutte was stabbed to death. On Friday, December 17th, 31-year-old Ellington Lockett was found near the 100 block of Spruce Street. Detectives say he was last seen twice on December 14th, once at approximately 7:00 a.m. riding his bicycle on Magnolia Avenue towards Highway 90 and again at approximately 9:00 p.m. wearing a black jacket, black pants, and brown shoes. It's believed that Lockett was headed to the area of S. Kinler to retrieve his bicycle.

BOUTTE, LA ・ 10 HOURS AGO