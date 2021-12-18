ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Watch Live: Panthers vs. Bills (Sunday at 1 PM, Fox 46 Charlotte)

Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UyXbw_0dQdQwZV00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers’ quarterback situation took another turn on Wednesday as Sam Darnold was back at practice earlier than expected after being designated to return from injured reserve.

WATCH LIVE: Panthers vs. Bills (1 p.m., Sunday on Fox 46 Charlotte)

Darnold went on injured reserve Nov. 10 with a shoulder injury.

The Panthers have 21 days to decide whether to activate Darnold to the 53-man roster. Panther’s second-year coach Matt Rhule said he’s unsure if Darnold would be able to return at all this season.

“He can’t really practice yet,” Rhule said. “He’s throwing but he’s not cleared to play. I’m not sure when that will be. We will have to make sure he’s good enough to throw and move around but he can’t take contact yet. So that will come down to a CT scan in the coming weeks.”

Darnold was not available for comment.

Rhule said he plans to continue to play Cam Newton and P.J. Walker at quarterback against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Both Newton and Walker saw action Sunday when the Panthers lost to the Atlanta Falcons, their eighth defeat in the past 10 games.

Darnold was the team’s starter to open the season and won his first three games before things quickly went downhill after running back Christian McCaffrey injured his hamstring. The Panthers lost four of their next five games and Darnold was benched late in the fourth quarter of a lopsided road loss to the New York Giants.

He was later diagnosed with an incomplete fracture of his right shoulder blade, prompting the team to sign Newton to a one-year contract to finish out the season.

After Darnold went on IR, the Panthers beat the Arizona Cardinals on the road with Walker as their starter and Newton playing in a backup role. But the Panthers have lost three straight games to fall to 5-8 since Newton took over as the starter.

The team also announced cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver was designated to return from IR after suffering a foot injury in Week 11.

NOTES: Cornerback A.J. Bouye (foot) did not practice on Wednesday. Wide receiver D.J. Moore (hamstring) and guard Michael Jordan (hamstring) are questionable, while guard John Miller (ankle) returned to full practice after missing last week’s game vs. Atlanta.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Cam Newton’s 3-word answer when asked what’s wrong with Panthers’ passing game

The Carolina Panthers went back to utilizing just one single quarterback for Sunday’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills, but the results for Matt Rhule’s squad were much of the same. The 31-14 loss saw minimal success out of the passing game, and when quarterback Cam Newton was asked about the problem after the game, he gave a rather concerning three-word response, via Jonathan M. Alexander.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Cam Newton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football#Ap#The Carolina Panthers#The Buffalo Bills#The Atlanta Falcons#The New York Giants#Ir#The Arizona Cardinals
WBEN 930AM

Bills receiver Cole Beasley tests positive for COVID-19

The Bills announced on Tuesday veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Beasley has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday’s game against the Patriots.
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills vs. Carolina Panthers: Rookie review

The Buffalo Bills got back on track in defeating a mediocre Carolina Panthers team at home 31-14. The defense performed well throughout the contest, considering half of the Panthers’ points came as a result of being on a short field. Meanwhile, the offense sputtered for the first quarter but found their footing as the game went along—including some solid runs by Devin Singletary. More about how each rookie performed below.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

The shadow of Sam Darnold looms as Zach Wilson shows progress for Jets

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Jets blew a 10-point lead and fell to the Dolphins 31-24 on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Here are some thoughts and observations from the game:. 1. Yes, you want wins. You’re tired of watching the Jets lose. We get it. But this final stretch of games was never really about winning. It was about progress and the Jets showed some on Sunday.
NFL
lineups.com

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots Matchup Preview (12/26/21): Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots Matchup Preview (12/26/21) The AFC East’s most decisive game of the season goes down on Sunday between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots. The Patriots currently have the upperhand, sitting in first in the division – if they win this game and the Miami Dolphins lose to the New Orleans Saints on Monday night, the Patriots will win the division outright. If the Bills win out their schedule, which includes this game, the Falcons and the Jets, then the AFC East is theirs. Both teams have seen the ups and downs of a football season – the Patriots had a rocky 2-4 start to the season, but quickly changed gears and found themselves in a seven-game winning streak that catapulted them to the top of their division. The Colts snapped this streak last week and the Patriots now sit at 9-5. The 8-6 Bills tell the opposite tale; they headed into a week 7 bye week at 4-2 at the top of their division, only to finish .500 in their last 8 games, which includes a loss to the Jaguars. These teams faced off in week 13 in what amounted to be an anticlimactic, low-scoring game where each team secured just one touchdown and the Patriots, who threw the ball just three times, came out on top 14-10. With a hot Patriots team coming off of a loss and a recuperating Bills team coming off of a win, this should be a very entertaining game to watch.
NFL
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy