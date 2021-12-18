ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Anderson Cooper says Andy Cohen lobbied for Chris Cuomo's vacated CNN spot

By Virginia Aabram
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

C NN host Anderson Cooper says that vultures quickly started circling Chris Cuomo's prime-time slot after the news of his departure broke.

Cooper said that he got a call from Andy Cohen, the host of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, asking whether he would have a chance at securing the empty 9 p.m. anchor job soon after the network announced Cuomo was fired on Dec. 4.

"I was, like, ‘Andy, you’ve got enough real estate in television,’" Cooper told late-night host Stephen Colbert on Thursday.

CNN STAFFER INDICTED ON CHARGES OF ENTICING MINORS INTO 'UNLAWFUL SEXUAL ACTIVITY'

Cohen hosts CNN's New Year's Eve coverage alongside Cooper annually and serves as the executive producer of the Real Housewives franchise.

"He feels he is fully qualified to host a presidential debate because he hosts the Housewives reunion," Cooper joked.

Michael Smerconish has been filling the spot since an investigation found that Cuomo violated journalistic ethics by helping his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, deal with his sexual harassment allegations while reporting on the story. Cooper told Colbert that he feels "terrible" for Cuomo.

"I don’t want anything bad to happen to somebody who's a colleague and somebody who is a friend of mine, and I feel terrible for him and his family,’ Cooper said. "That being said, look, journalists have strict ethics and strict rules that we are to abide by, and if you don’t abide by them, there are repercussions."

Cuomo, who defended his coverage by saying, "I have already told you why and how I helped my brother" after his termination, is reportedly suing CNN for the $18 million remainder of his contract money. The four-year contract Cuomo signed last year purportedly pays $6 million annually, leaving between $18 million to $20 million on the table. Cuomo will also seek damages for the termination, a source said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

CNN has suffered several setbacks lately. A network staffer was indicted on Dec. 10 on three charges related to sexual abuse after allegedly enticing women over the internet to allow him to teach their daughters sexual acts.

CNN anchor Don Lemon also received scrutiny when actor Jussie Smollett said Lemon had warned him about the police not believing his story of being a victim of an alleged hate crime. Smollett was found guilty on five of six charges of lying to authorities about his role in orchestrating the 2019 incident.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

What’s Journalist Chris Cuomo’s Net Worth After His Suspension?

Chris Cuomo, the popular CNN journalist and host of Cuomo Prime Time, has been indefinitely suspended by the news network. The anchor has worked as a reporter and correspondent for various networks, including MSNBC, CNBC, and Fox News, and is the recipient of multiple Emmy Award nominations. Chris Cuomo's net worth is estimated to be $12 million by CelebrityNetWorth.com.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
Primetimer

An advisor to former Gov. Andrew Cuomo boasted about getting MSNBC's Katy Tur to use her "spin" on air

Lis Smith, the communications director for Pete Buttigieg's presidential campaign, was brought in by former New York Gov. Cuomo's team to help deal with the PR fallout after the governor was accused of sexual harassment. As Defector's Laura Wagner and Patrick Redford report, Chris Cuomo "wasn’t the only media figure breaking a sweat trying to manage fallout for Andrew. At Smith’s behest, MSNBC’s Katy Tur evidently carried her fair share of water for the governor in a televised report on March 3, the day Cuomo first addressed the growing number of allegations against him in a public statement that went something like, I am sorry women didn’t like my innocent hugs and friendly banter. Per the documents released by the AG, Smith and her fellow savvy political operatives monitored the response to Cuomo’s public statement, including a segment on Katy Tur’s MSNBC program." “I’m texting w Katy Tur,” Smith wrote. “Katy is saying my spin live. Like verbatim on (MSNBC).” On her March 3 broadcast, Katy Tur said: “I’ve just been talking with somebody who is close to the family and I asked them, given the moment we have been living in for the past two years, given how everyone has had a reckoning with this Me Too moment, why would someone like Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is a savvy politician, not have buttoned things up, not have gotten the message to be careful about what he says around his staffers around others. And the person said, it’s not that he didn’t think the rules didn’t apply to him, it’s just that in the Cuomo DNA, they are extraordinarily friendly, I guess, by nature.”
POLITICS
Deadline

Anderson Cooper Tells Stephen Colbert What He Thought Of Chris Cuomo’s Firing: “Journalists Have Strict Ethics And Strict Rules That We Are To Abide By”

Anderson Cooper appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and offered his take on CNN’s decision to fire Chris Cuomo, telling Colbert that although he feels terrible for his former colleague and his family, “there are repercussions” for not following journalistic ethics. Cuomo’s employment was terminated on Dec. 4, days after new information was released by New York Attorney General Letitia James that shed light on the extent to which he assisted his brother, then New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in responding to allegations of sexual harassment. “I don’t want anything bad to happen to somebody who is a colleague and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Don Lemon
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Jussie Smollett
Person
Michael Smerconish
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Person
Anderson Cooper
Person
Stephen Colbert
The Independent

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin says network should give Chris Cuomo’s primetime slot to a woman

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin has called on the network to give Chris Cuomo’s slot to a woman following his firing.CNN cut ties with Chris Cuomo over the weekend. The anchor was accused of breaching journalistic ethics by relying on his sources to assist his brother, then-New York governor Andrew Cuomo, in fending off sexual harassment allegations.After initially suspending Chris Cuomo, CNN announced his firing, stating in part: “While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.” The New York Times later reported that Chris Cuomo ...
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Chris Cuomo Could Be Back On CNN Sooner Than You Think

Although CNN says it has indefinitely suspended host Chris Cuomo, the network’s own media reporter says the anchor could be back on air as early as next month. CNN suspended Cuomo on Monday after documents released by the New York attorney general’s office showed he was more deeply involved than previously known in helping his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), respond to allegations of sexual harassment.
CELEBRITIES
mediaite.com

Jake Tapper and Other CNN Talent Were Reportedly ‘Infuriated’ at Network Over Chris Cuomo

As news broke Tuesday that CNN anchor Chris Cuomo had been suspended indefinitely, more details emerged about his unpopularity at the network. Multiple reports noted that Cuomo’s actions to help defend his brother, the scandal-plagued former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), had left some of his colleagues at CNN “infuriated” that the network had not taken action.
ENTERTAINMENT
iheart.com

Janice Dean to take ACTION after ‘unsurprising’ Chris Cuomo SLUR

It’s another ‘all-time low’ for the Cuomo brothers. This time, former CNN host Chris Cuomo allegedly sent a text that a) referred to Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean as ‘that Fox News weather b*tch’ and b) asked for information to ‘paint her as a far-right crazy.’ Dean tells Glenn she’s not surprised at the digs from Cuomo, especially considering her work to expose Andrew Cuomo’s criminal activity during the COVID pandemic in regards to nursing homes. But she DOES plan to take action; Dean explains her next step to make sure the Cuomo family doesn’t try to discredit her or her family ever again…
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Bravo S Watch
Primetimer

Fox News' Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson defend Chris Cuomo

"It’s easy to support people when things in life are going well, it’s always easy," Hannity said hours after CNN suspended Cuomo indefinitely for his role in advising his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in the governor's sexual harassment scandal. "Chris’ brother, Andrew, was in big trouble,” Hannity continued. “Helping a brother, and a friend, in the worst moment of their life, is probably not the worst offense and he probably lied to himself even though he handled it wrong in terms of his work. If Chris does get back on the air, I assume he will apologize,” he concluded. “I believe in second chances when sincere apologies are made, but it’s you the audience that decides if the apology is sincere.” Tucker Carlson also defended Cuomo: "Chris Cuomo may be an idiot, but he understands that his obligation is to the people he’s related to. When they need your help, you help them," he tweeted.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Former ABC News producer who claims she was harassed by Chris Cuomo says CNN's internal review is 'insufficient' as ratings in the suspended host's 9pm slot spike 20% in his absence

A former news producer who accused Chris Cuomo of sexual harassment has dismissed CNN's internal investigation into his support for his beleaguered brother, as the network finds that ratings have soared since their star anchor was suspended. Cuomo, 51, was placed on an indefinite suspension on Tuesday - a day...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

CNN's Brian Stelter on Chris Cuomo firing: He caused 'so many headaches' for CNN, staffers were 'very unhappy'

CNN's media correspondent Brian Stelter addressed the firing of its primetime anchor Chris Cuomo. The liberal network issued a statement Saturday evening announcing it had terminated Cuomo "effective immediately," coming just days after he was suspended pending a review of the damning revelations from the New York Attorney General's office about his involvement in protecting his scandal-plagued brother, ousted Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Ok Magazine

Chris Cuomo Spotted For The First Time Since CNN Firing, Embattled TV Personality Reportedly Holed Up In The Hamptons With Wife Cristina

Chris Cuomo was spotted for the first time since he was axed by CNN. The political scion was snapped in the celeb haven Hamptons over the weekend. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the 51-year-old kept it casual in a beanie, sunglasses, and a blue shirt with a green hoodie thrown over. He appeared to be dropping off an Amazon package before heading back to his SUV on Saturday, December 11.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

ON THE HOOK? Why Bill O’Reilly says CNN ‘can’t fire’ Chris Cuomo

Chris Cuomo was suspended indefinitely by CNN earlier this week for how he handled Andrew Cuomo’s scandals and investigations, but some — including Cuomo’s co-host Brian Stelter — seem to think he’ll be back. And now, Bill O’Reilly joins that chorus as well. He tells Glenn why he believes CNN ‘can’t’ fire Cuomo. It’s something the news network COULD have avoided, he says, if only executives acted ethically from the start. So, is CNN on the hook for Cuomo?!
TV & VIDEOS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
186K+
Followers
57K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy