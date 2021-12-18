Kings place goaltender Cal Petersen in COVID protocol

Kings goaltender Cal Petersen has landed in the COVID protocols. James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

The Kings announced a trio of roster moves on Saturday, headlined by the placement of goaltender Cal Petersen in COVID protocol. To replace him on the roster, Jacob Ingham was recalled from ECHL Greenville, while defenseman Jordan Spence was sent back to AHL Ontario.

Petersen has gotten off to a fairly quiet start to his season, posting a 3.10 goals-against average along with a save percentage of just .893, numbers that are considerably worse than last season when his performance earned him a three-year, $15M extension back in September that gets underway next season. As a result, he has been ceding starts to Jonathan Quick as of late with the veteran off to a stellar start to his campaign. It should be Quick’s net to run with through the holiday break at a minimum as a result of this news with Petersen set to miss at least 10 days.

Ingham hasn’t been able to duplicate the success he had at the end of his OHL career in the pros and has spent the bulk of the season at the ECHL level for the second year in a row. His numbers with the Swamp Rabbits haven’t been the best either: a GAA of 3.28 with a .894 SV% in nine starts. However, promoting him allows the Kings to keep their AHL goaltending intact for the time being.

As for Spence, he was just recalled on Friday and heads back to the minors before even being on the roster for a single game. The 20-year-old is in his first professional year and has eight assists in 18 games with the Reign so far this season.