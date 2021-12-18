ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Lawmakers set to review TN’s Amber Alert process following abduction of 3-year-old

By Gerald Harris
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mxLtT_0dQdQaOl00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police say a three-year-old Gallatin boy was kidnapped by his father, setting off a nationwide Amber Alert.

Noah Clare was missing for nearly two weeks and was later located in California .

That incident now has lawmakers re-evaluating the process for issuing amber alerts, as Noah’s family members say it took too long to happen.

Omicron variant detected in Shelby County

Clare is safe back in the arms of his mother after investigators say Noah’s father Jacob Clare left with him and his cousin and took off to California in November.

“We’re so glad that we’ve got a strong law enforcement community, both in Sumner County and throughout the state, that really put everything to bear to get this child back to his family, especially right here, right before Christmas,” Representative William Lamberth, the House GOP leader said.

Jacob was captured in Orange County, California.

The case now has lawmakers reviewing the state’s Amber Alert process to see if anything could have been done to ensure Noah’s safety sooner.

“We have a child that went missing. We have an amber alert that went out. That child was found and brought home safely which is a victory and that’s great, but anytime you have a circumstance like that for us anyway we’re going to look at the system, make sure it’s working well and make sure that law enforcement have every tool at their disposal to be able to bring 100 percent of these children back home that go missing,” Lamberth said.

Lamberth represents parts of Sumner and says he’s communicated with Noah’s family.

“We’re going to meet with the family; we’re going to meet with law enforcement and before the session begins this next year—see if there will be any improvements that might be needed. There may not…we’re at least going to take a look at it and I think it’s important that we do that to ensure that our laws that are on the books are working well for every single Tennessean,” he said.

The Republican leader says Amber Alerts work well and the community has as big of a role as lawmakers

“What we ask and I think that all Tennesseans ask is that we all work together and we pull together as a community,” he said.

More top stories from WREG

Jacob is facing especially aggravated kidnapping and custodial interference charges in Sumner County. He is also facing kidnapping and custodial interference charges in Kentucky and being held behind bars in Orange County, California where he also faces charges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Shooting in Raleigh leaves neighbors with questions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for a suspect who they say shot one person at a residence in Raleigh on Wednesday. The shooting happened around 6 a.m. on the 3100 block of Ridgemont Avenue where one person was injured. Police said the victim is expected to be okay. Residents living in a Raleigh community […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

More than 300 arrested in Operation Hide and Seek

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– It now seems certain Memphis will surpass last year’s record setting murder rate with the city already tying the record of 332, but the police department says it’s working to make the city safer with Operation Hide and Seek. The Memphis Police Department said last week multiple teams worked around the clock to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Parents lead police on chase with children in the car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been charged after they took police on a high speed chase with their two children in the car in Hickory Hill. Police said they saw a Kia Rio run through a stop light at I-385 and Hickory Hill on Monday and attempted to stop it, but driver Dillion Yates […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Gallatin, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
California State
Shelby County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Shelby County, TN
City
Nashville, TN
WREG

MPD issues city alert for missing child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police sent out a City Watch alert for a missing 4-year-old boy Tuesday, after they say he was taken by a woman. Police said that King Harvey was taken from a home on Larose Avenue without permission by Kirby Harvey. They did not specify the relationship between the two. MPD said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Victim in hospital after beaten, home burglarized

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A victim is in the hospital after police say they were found severely beaten and robbed in their Raleigh home on Tuesday. According to Memphis Police, Austin Peay Officers responded to a burglary call on Dec. 21 in the 3600 block of Prince Andrew Cove. The complainant told them that he had not […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man charged after Hickory Hill homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged after police say he shot and killed a man outside a Hickory Hill residence last week. Police say Montavious Jenkins, 22, killed a man on Dec. 12 around 9:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Frosty Meadows. When officers arrived on the scene, they located an unresponsive […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Damien Echols’ lawyer says evidence found in West Memphis 3 case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The legal team for one of the defendants in the infamous West Memphis 3 case said Wednesday that evidence believed to have been lost in the case had been found at the West Memphis, Arkansas police department. Lawyers for defendant Damien Echols said in a news release that they’d been working for […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
WREG

Four men wanted for stealing $12K in clothing

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for four men who stole thousands in clothing from a Southeast Memphis store last week. Police say officers responded to an alarm call at Hibbett Sports at 7014 Shelby Drive early Friday morning where they found the storefront smashed in. The complainant reviewed surveillance camera footage and told police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man sentenced after South Memphis nightclub homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man will serve over 30 years in prison for killing a woman at a South Memphis nightclub in 2018, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich. The incident happened on July 3, 2018 at Brenda’s Rhythm & Blues Club on Walker Avenue near South Bellevue Boulevard. Witnesses told police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Four men arrested in chop shop takedown

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Four men were arrested last week after police say they were operating a chop shop in the Bethel Grove neighborhood in Memphis. On Friday, December 17, detectives with the SCORPION Unit, Auto Theft Task Force, and CAT 1 received information about a possible stolen Dodge Charger at a dealership on Covington Pike. When […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Amber Alerts#Abduction#Christmas#Tn#Wkrn#Omicron#House#Gop
WREG

Two women crash car, run into woods from gunfire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for suspects after gunfire erupted on two South Memphis streets on Monday afternoon. The incident occurred on Norris and Mallory Avenue when a car, partially obscured by trees, slid into a ditch near Mallory Avenue by two female passengers who told police that they ran into the woods […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

West Memphis police chief resigns, mayor speaks out

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis’ Police Chief Michael Pope said serving the city was an honor, but cites other endeavors and goals pointing him in a different direction in his resignation letter. That letter was made available to WREG three days before he’s set to leave the job he’s held for six months. We […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Silver Alert issued for missing MS woman

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 50-year-old woman of Jackson, Mississippi who suffers from a medical condition. Tamara McGuder was last seen on Dec. 18 around 11 p.m. near Westhaven Boulevard in Jackson, Mississippi. She is described as 5”7’ tall, weighing 200 pounds with red hair […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

POLICE: 2 men indicted in drug related deaths

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have been indicted with murder charges after allegedly supplying drugs to three people that died from fentanyl overdoses, Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich said. According to the press release, Timothy Dunner, 39, is being charged with one count of second-degree murder and possession of a controlled substance with […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Health Dept. allegedly shuts down Planter’s Gin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Planter’s Gin in South Memphis was reportedly shut down by the health department on Wednesday. A sign was posted outside of the company that said “this building must not be occupied as a commercial establishment until permission is granted by the health department.” The sign also read that the plant was shut […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two men steal $900 worth of cigarettes and electronics

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for two men who robbed a Family Dollar in Midtown over the weekend. According to police, two men broke into the store at 142 Avalon on Sunday, Dec. 19 with an unknown object and stole approximately $900 worth of cigarettes and electronics. Although the incident was caught on a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

VA Man sentenced to 1,823 years in prison to be set free

Lawrence Stephens was a homeless restaurant worker and only 18 years old in 2001 when he and several others pulled off a home invasion robbery in the Seaford section of York County. According to his attorney, no one was home, no shots were fired and no one was injured.
HAMPTON, VA
WREG

WREG

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy