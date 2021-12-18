See Norah Jones Bring Christmas Songs, Chipmunks Classic to CBS’ ‘Saturday Sessions’

Norah Jones appeared on CBS Mornings ’ latest “Saturday Sessions” to showcase a trio of tracks from her first-ever holiday album I Dream of Christmas .

Performing with her band from which looked like the CBS studios, Jones delivered renditions of the Chipmunks’ “ Christmas Don’t Be Late ,” the seasonal standard “Blue Christmas” and “ Christmas Calling (Jolly Jones) ,” one of a handful of original songs that Jones penned for her first Xmas LP.

“I’ve always loved Christmas music but never had the inclination to make a holiday album until now,” Jones previously said in a statement. “Last year I found myself listening to J ames Brown’s Funky Christmas and Elvis’s Christmas Album on Sundays during lockdown for a sense of comfort. In January 2021, I started thinking about making a Christmas album of my own. It gave me something fun to work on and look forward to.”

I Dream of Christmas arrived Oct. 15. It does not feature any renditions of yuletide tracks found on our list of the 20 Worst Christmas Songs of All Time .