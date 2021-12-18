ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Norah Jones Bring Christmas Songs, Chipmunks Classic to CBS’ ‘Saturday Sessions’

By Daniel Kreps
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2teSuy_0dQdQZSu00

Norah Jones appeared on CBS Mornings ’ latest “Saturday Sessions” to showcase a trio of tracks from her first-ever holiday album I Dream of Christmas .

Performing with her band from which looked like the CBS studios, Jones delivered renditions of the Chipmunks’ “ Christmas Don’t Be Late ,” the seasonal standard “Blue Christmas” and “ Christmas Calling (Jolly Jones) ,” one of a handful of original songs that Jones penned for her first Xmas LP.

“I’ve always loved Christmas music but never had the inclination to make a holiday album until now,” Jones previously said in a statement. “Last year I found myself listening to J ames Brown’s Funky Christmas and Elvis’s Christmas Album on Sundays during lockdown for a sense of comfort. In January 2021, I started thinking about making a Christmas album of my own. It gave me something fun to work on and look forward to.”

I Dream of Christmas arrived Oct. 15. It does not feature any renditions of yuletide tracks found on our list of the 20 Worst Christmas Songs of All Time .

Related
Rolling Stone

The 20 Worst Christmas Songs of All Time

It’a that time of year again — that very special season when you can’t walk into a grocery store without getting ambushed by “Jingle Bell Rock” or dive-bombed by Paul McCartney wishing you a “Wonderful Christmastime.” Every artist who ever sells more than two records eventually tries a Christmas tune. The amount of great Christmas music out there is staggering. But along with all that Yuletide goodness comes plenty of Yuletide dreck. Our list of the worst Christmas songs includes psychotic butcherings of beloved classics, horrific attempts at new standards, hideous novelty tunes, and more. At the family Christmas party in hell, this is what’s on shuffle. All that’s missing is your blowhard uncle up n your face yelling about how Biden stole the election. Happy Holidays!
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

See LCD Soundsystem Perform ‘Tonite’ in Holilday Special Clip

While the Omicron variant shut down LCD Soundsystem’s Brooklyn residency, the band’s Christmas special LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special will still debut tonight, Dec. 22 at 9 p.m. ET on Prime Video and on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel. The special pairs an Eric Wareheim-directed sitcom called All My Friends with a career-spanning set from the band; ahead of the premiere, check out LCD Soundsystem’s thunderous rendition of “Tonite” from the concert portion of the program. Wareheim’s Nineties-inspired sitcom features the Tim & Eric star playing the role of LCD frontman James Murphy, with other guests including Macaulay Culkin (as drummer Pat Mahoney), Jon...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Holiday Music Mysteries: Is ‘A Long December’ A Christmas Song? Does Bryan Adams’ ‘Reggae Christmas’ Really Exist?

From the glories of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” to the it-kinda-grows-on-you proto-chillwave oddness of Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime,” the new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast takes on the ever-expanding canon of Christmas and holiday songs. Rob Sheffield and Brittany Spanos join host Brian Hiatt for the discussion, which also touches on essential Christmas-song mysteries, including the existence of Bryan Adams’ “Reggae Christmas” and the weirdly intense catalog of Trans-Siberian Orchestra. They also debate whether “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” is beautiful or just way, way too sad. Along the way, the episode touches...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind The Song Lyrics: “You’ll Accomp’ny Me,” Bob Seger

We all have to harbor a little bit of hope. Especially when it comes to love. How can you venture into the unknown with the risk of humiliation without a sense of resolve and risk, the smoldering belief that you can achieve your aim and be with the person your heart so desperately wants. This feeling is perhaps expressed no better in folk-rock music than in the meaning behind the lyrics of Bob Seger’s lively single, “You’ll Accomp’ny Me,” from his 1980 record, Against the Wind—Seger’s 11th studio LP and his fourth with the Silver Bullet Band.
MUSIC
Person
Elvis
Person
Norah Jones
NBC Philadelphia

These Are the Most Streamed Christmas Songs on Spotify by State

With Christmas just around the corner, it is nearly impossible to turn on the radio or walk into a store and not hear a holiday song playing. From new Christmas albums from singers like Kelly Clarkson to classic earworms like “This Christmas” from Donny Hathaway, it seems like every musician has written a holiday tune or delivered a rendition of a beloved song.
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Norah Jones Shares Exclusive Empire State Building Performance

To celebrate the holiday season, Norah Jones recently hit the Empire State Building’s famed Observatory deck for a livestreamed performance. During the set, she performed a handful of tunes from her new holiday album, I Dream Of Christmas, which came out in October. Jones’ live set featured five songs,...
MUSIC
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Ginger Commodore to bring ‘whole lot of soul’ to Christmas classics

Singer and member of the original R&B/ gospel group Sounds of Blackness, Ginger Commodore already thought of Aretha Franklin as her “kindred spirit in the musical sense” when she met the legendary vocalist at a Minneapolis airport as a teenager.” I was part of the welcoming committee for her,” recalled Commodore in an interview with Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
udiscovermusic.com

Norah Jones Premieres Merry New Video For ‘I Dream Of Christmas’

Norah Jones has premiered a festive new video for “I Dream Of Christmas,” which is available to watch now exclusively on Facebook. The video was directed by Dano Cerny and features cameos from a host of personalities including Gleb Savchenko, Scott Tweedie, Emma Brooks McAllister, and Courtney Mawhorr. The song is the title track of her first-ever holiday album I Dream Of Christmas, which is out now in an expanded digital deluxe version featuring 3 additional tracks.
CELEBRITIES
wrti.org

Jazz Album of the Week: Norah Jones' first Christmas album strikes timeless emotional chords

I was 17 and the omnipresent song in America was "Don't Know Why," the hit single from Norah Jones' 2002 debut album, Come Away with Me. To this day, that record conjures senior year hangouts in friends’ basements and torturously long slow dances at the prom where I said “yes” to the wrong girl before I could summon the nerve to ask the right one.
MUSIC
Entertainment
Music
myhoustonmajic.com

Brian Courtney Wilson Brings A New Spin To A Christmas Classic | Get Up! Exclusive

Award-winning singer Brian Courtney Wilson brings a new spin to a Christmas Classic. Wilson has released a brand new holiday-themed EP, “At Christmas,” featuring the songs “This Christmas,” and “Give Me A Star.” You can also hear new versions of Nat King Cole‘s classic “The Christmas Song” the track you can hear below, “Someday At Christmas, made famous by the legend, Stevie Wonder.
MUSIC
thezoereport.com

Norah Jones’ Discusses Her Festive New Music Video & Go-To Gifting Destinations

With her soulful lyrics and soothing vocals, it’s hard to imagine any singer better suited to create a Christmas album than Norah Jones. And on Oct. 15, the nine-time Grammy winner proved that to be the case with her first-ever holiday album, I Dream Of Christmas. As you’d expect, the songs feature a slightly romantic, slightly whimsical sound — and that’s especially true of the lead single, “Christmas Calling (Jolly Jones).” Yes, every ballad on the album is exactly what a holiday song should be. But with its cozy and nostalgic vibes, this one epitomizes the holiday season; and with Jones’ newly released music video for the song, that’s now even more obvious.
MUSIC
Paste Magazine

"For Me? It’s Been Christmas All Year Already": Norah Jones on Her First Holiday Album

Most families probably follow the same time-honored patterns when it comes to preparing Yuletide family meals—the table will be stocked with either ham or turkey, or perhaps a combination of both, and maybe even that fabled Roast Beast that the rehabilitated Grinch was allowed to carve for his festive new friends down in Whoville. But at Norah Jones’ house in upstate New York, it’s none of the above, and something not exactly seasonal at all—unless you and your relatives all gather annually around those bowls of unlimited breadsticks at Olive Garden, that is. “I always serve pasta with bolognese for Christmas Eve,” says the nine-time Grammy winner, proudly. “And it’s only become our tradition because I forced it to be our tradition, mostly because it’s my favorite dish, plus it’s fun and it’s easy. But it’s funny, because I make it every week anyway, so it’s just become something silly.”
ENTERTAINMENT
JamBase

Norah Jones Performs For ‘CBS Mornings’

Norah Jones was the musical guest on CBS Morning’s Saturday Sessions. The singer-songwriter and pianist performed songs from her holiday album, I Dream Of Christmas. Jones’ I Dream Of Christmas arrived on October 15 and is her first holiday album. For her Saturday Session, Norah led her band — vocalist Sasha Dobson, drummer Brian Blade and bassist Gus Seyffert — through one of the originals she wrote for the record, “Christmas Calling (Jolly Jones).” She also included holiday classics appearing on the LP: the Elvis Presley-popularized “Blue Christmas” and the beloved Chimpmuks song “Christmas Don’t Be Late.”
MUSIC
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Kelly Clarkson, Norah Jones & Pistol Annies deliver noteworthy holiday albums

Kelly Clarkson, 'When Christmas Comes Around' (Atlantic) The standards on Clarkson's second Christmas album are almost unfair to other interpreters — she is that nimble a singer. (See "Last Christmas," especially, rendered here as a vivid roller coaster.) However, it's the original tunes — which she sings with the kind of verve most singers not named Mariah Carey don't bother putting into their holiday releases — that make this LP truly stand out.
MUSIC
995qyk.com

Thomas Rhett Hopes To Write A Classic Christmas Song

Thomas Rhett has a goal he’s set for himself: he wants to write a classic Christmas song. Thomas does have a few Christmas songs out, his cover of “The Christmas Song” and an original he wrote with Chris Tomlinson called “Christmas in the Country,” but he feels those songs aren’t quite classics.
MUSIC
