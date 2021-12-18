ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kings' Davion Mitchell added to health and safety protocols

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c93u1_0dQdPpMD00
Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Sacramento Kings rookie Davion Mitchell did not play on Friday versus the Memphis Grizzlies after entering the NBA’s health and safety protocols, the team announced.

Mitchell is the latest individual within the Kings organization added to the health and safety protocols, joining De’Aaron Fox, Marvin Bagley III and others. Kings interim head coach Alvin Gentry and several other staff members are also on the list.

Players and coaches entered into the health and safety protocols are required to miss a minimum of 10 days in isolation. However, they can be cleared to play sooner if they return two consecutive negative PCR tests taken at least 24 hours apart.

Mitchell has emerged as one of the top rookies this season, averaging 9.7 points, 3.6 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 29 games. He ranks ninth in scoring among all first-year players and third in assists.

The Kings signed Justin Robinson to a 10-day contract to add depth with so many players out of the lineup. Facing a short-handed lineup, the Kings lost to the Grizzlies, 124-105.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Davion explains unique NBA rookie experience with Kings

Davion Mitchell's rookie season with the Kings has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride thus far. The No. 9 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft has been one of the few bright spots so far this season for the Kings. Despite an underwhelming first half of the season for the team, the firing of head coach Luke Walton and a COVID-19 outbreak, Mitchell has found a way to shine despite the chaos around him.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Shows His New $16 Million House In Miami And It Looks Amazing

During his playing days, Shaquille O'Neal was one of the biggest names in the NBA. He achieved a lot in his career, be it NBA championships, individual accolades, or earning a big check for providing his services to teams. But not many players that play in the league further increase their wealth after retiring from the NBA.
NBA
thefocus.news

Who is Draymond Green's son DJ? Warriors star's wife and children revealed

Draymond Green’s son DJ recently stole the show on the Warriors bench, handing out towels and attending to players. With his newfound fame, we look at Draymond Green’s other children and wife, Hazel Renee. The Golden State Warriors blew out the Sacramento Kings 113-98 on Monday night, moving...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marvin Bagley Iii
Person
De'aaron Fox
Person
Alvin Gentry
ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#The Memphis Grizzlies#Pcr
fadeawayworld.net

Lonzo Ball On Why He Didn't Contract Covid: "I Mean, I Don't Really Do Too Much. I Just Play And Go Back Home."

The Chicago Bulls had a covid-19 outbreak, sidelining the majority of their roster, including their broadcasters. But one of the few unaffected players was Lonzo Ball. The outbreak dug deep into the team's core, having Zach LaVine, Javonte Green, and DeMar DeRozan out at almost the same time. As a result of the player shortage, the NBA postponed two of their games, giving some of their players time to recover and rejoin the squad.
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics add 15-year NBA veteran via hardship exception

At least one reinforcement has arrived for the Boston Celtics. The Celtics are signing veteran wing C.J. Miles to the NBA hardship exception, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday. The hardship exception is a temporary roster spot that allows a team to exceed the 15-man roster limit if it has at least three players who have missed at least three consecutive games due to illness or injury.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
92.7 The Block

Kyrie Irving Already In NBA’s COVID Protocols, Omarion Twitter Attacks

Kyrie Irving had one job. However, the Brooklyn Nets star, after beginning the steps to make his return to an NBA court, as already in the league’s COVID protocols. https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1472262282713382912 ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania broke the news on Twitter on Saturday (Dec. 18) afternoon within moments of each other, and the […]
NBA
ClutchPoints

Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s cheeky comment on Stephen Curry playing in Olympics after taking over Team USA

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was officially introduced by Grant Hill as the new men’s basketball head coach for USA Basketball on Monday. Kerr will coach Team USA for the 2022-2024 cycle, which includes the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup and 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. The Warriors head coach is taking over for Gregg Popovich and will be helped by an impressive coaching staff featuring Monty Williams, Erik Spoelstra and Mark Few.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Gave A Clever Response To Comparisons With Bill Russell: "I Won 6 Championships. Bill Russell Won 11. Does That Make Bill Russell Better Than Me? Or Make Me Better Than Him? No. Because We Played in Different Eras."

Many fans consider Michael Jordan to be the greatest of all time. The Chicago Bulls legend was spectacularly successive during his career, especially in the 1990s. Jordan and the Bulls were dominant in the 1990s, winning 6 of the 10 NBA championships during the decade, including two three-peats. Jordan's dominance...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

53K+
Followers
104K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy