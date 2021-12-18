Meeting on school mascot debate ends with punch to face

Heiliger is head of school at International School of Portland. Byrnes is principal and executive director at Bridges Middle School. Three months ago, Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan announced plans to site one of the city’s first “Safe Rest Villages” at 2300 SW Naito Parkway near downtown Portland. This new outdoor homeless shelter village will be a stone’s throw from our two schools, Bridges Middle School, an independent school serving fifth through eighth-grade students with learning disabilities, and the International School of Portland, an independent language immersion school with students from pre-K through fifth grade. Given the current unsanctioned encampments already near our schools, it’s a plan that we greet with a combination of hope, concern and clear expectations for the city.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 7 HOURS AGO