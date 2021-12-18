OUR VIEW: Disasters | The climate bill grows ever higher

It is not, lord knows, a competition. But as the news spread during the weekend of the monstrous tornado outbreak in and around Kentucky, those of us who lived through the supercell that ravaged Comfrey, St. Peter and Le Center in 1998 were reminded of that storm — and quickly realized that this one dwarfs ours.

With more than 88 known dead and still more unaccounted for; with the rubble of factories, residences and nursing homes still being picked through; with thousands left without services, the toll in lives and resources is incomplete but rising.

That is true not only of this particular disaster but in the big picture as well. Wednesday marked the fifth time President Joe Biden has visited the scene of an weather-related disaster, and he has not been in office a full year. Every other month, something calamitous strikes this nation, and those somethings — drought-related wildfires, hurricanes, tornadoes — keep growing more powerful, more expensive, and at least in this case, more deadly.

Social media was quick to ridicule Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, long a vocal opponent of federal disaster aid spending, for his sudden reversal on the subject when it was his constituents left destitute. Suddenly the “small government libertarian” can’t get enough federal resources quickly enough. There are no atheists in foxholes, and there are no fiscal conservatives in disasters.

Which brings us to the larger point: our ever-warming planet is generating extreme weather events at an ever-increasing rate. A mega-drought has reduced the mighty rivers of the American West to trickles, despite occasional flood-generating “atmospheric rivers.” A calamitous deep freeze in Texas last winter snapped that state’s power grid and disrupted the nation’s natural gas market with effects still being felt in Minnesotans’ pocketbooks. Wildfires in California now burn so hot and high that even the mighty sequoias, impervious to normal fires, succumb.

There are those, in Congress and elsewhere, who say we cannot afford to reshape our economy and our lifestyles to combat climate change. It would seem, as we continue to tally the losses from our continuing disasters, that we cannot afford to do otherwise.