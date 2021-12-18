ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The Netherlands Prepares For Strict Covid Lockdown During Christmas Holiday

By Valerie Complex
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago

As Omicron becomes the dominant variant, countries across Europe prepare to fight a new wave of Covid-19 with the Netherlands being among the first to impose a nationwide lockdown , Reuters reports.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced Bars, restaurants, and non-essential stores will close until January 14, while schools and universities are closed until January 9.

“The Netherlands is going into lockdown again from tomorrow,” he said, adding that the move was “unavoidable because of the fifth wave caused by the omicron variant that is bearing down on us.”

In what is surely to prove a major disappointment, the lockdown terms also rein in private holiday celebrations. Residents only will be permitted two visitors except for Christmas and New Year’s, when four will be allowed, according to Rutte.

Unfortunately, the new Covid-19 restrictions put a damper on the Christmas and New Year festivities. Those who celebrate are allowed four guests but only on those days. The rest of the lockdown, residents are permitted only two visitors in their home.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

UK Government Unveils Support Package For Cinemas, Theaters and Museums Amidst Omicron Chaos

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak has unveiled an extra £30M ($40M) to help theatres and museums in England impacted by the Omicron variant, while cinemas can apply for grants of up to £6,000 ($7,950) per premises. The move comes as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed there will be no new Covid measures in England before Christmas but said curbs could be imposed next week once more data on the Omicron variant is available. Omicron has been causing mass cancellations of trips to cultural venues in the run up to Christmas, with Covid-19 case numbers just shy of 100,000 per day and Prime...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Queen’s Brian May Updates Covid Struggle: Feeling Better But “Beast Is Still In My Body”

Queen guitarist Brian May revealed on Instagram last weekend that he had received “the dreaded double red line” of a positive Covid test, and in the days since has been providing updates on the illness’ progression and how he’s feeling. In the most recent post, he wrote last night of Day 9 that the red line of the test had grown fainter but still indicates a positive result. “Not that I would be going out anywhere at this point anyway,” he writes. “But it’s a reminder that the Beast is still in my body. I can still feel it, too. Congestion,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Actor Oliver Trevena Signs On To Star And Executive Produce Indie Feature ‘Wire Room’

EXCLUSIVE: Having just wrapped the Gerard Butler thriller, The Plane, actor Oliver Trevena signed on to star in and Executive Produce the indie feature film, Wire Room, which began principal photography in Birmingham, Alabama last week.   Written by Brandon Stiefer, Matt Eskandari will direct for Five Star Films.  Randall Emmett and George Furla will also produce alongside Trevena.   “It’s an action-packed script and I’m loving every second of playing the crazy ‘Eddie Flynn.’  Kevin Dillon has been amazing to work with and to star in a movie alongside Bruce Willis is definitely something off my bucket list.  Additionally, it’s been an amazing...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Rutte
The Independent

Netherlands travel rules: Can I visit Amsterdam and what are the restrictions for tourists?

The Netherlands is currently seeing a surge in Covid cases, leading to the announcement of a strict lockdown from mid December into mid January.This could affect trips to popular winter city destinations such as Amsterdam and Rotterdam, as day to day life in these holiday spots grinds to a halt for both locals and tourists.So what does this mean for holidays and city breaks over the next month or two?Here’s everything we know so far.What are the current Covid-related restrictions?As of 19 December, the Netherlands is back in a nationwide lockdown.Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced the measures on Saturday 18...
TRAVEL
The Independent

With Christmas in the balance, nations eye UK omicron surge

Britain’s main nurses’ union warned Monday that exhaustion and surging coronavirus cases among medical staff are pushing them to the breaking point, adding to pressure on the government for new restrictions to curb record numbers of infections driven by the omicron variant.The warning throws into stark relief the unpalatable choice Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces: wreck holiday plans for millions for a second year running, or face a potential tidal wave of cases and disruption.Many governments in Europe and the U.S. are confronting similar dilemmas over how hard to come down in the face of omicron, which appears more...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Austria tightens restrictions as it braces for Omicron wave

VIENNA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Austria is introducing restrictions including a 10 p.m. closing time to slow the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant after Christmas and prevent it being imported from Europe's hardest-hit countries, a senior health official said on Wednesday. Austria began emerging from its fourth full coronavirus...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Christmas Holiday#Omicron#Reuters#Bars
BBC

Covid Omicron: European nations reinstate restrictions

European leaders are reinstating coronavirus restrictions as the new Omicron variant continues to spread across the continent. Germany and Portugal are among nations announcing post-Christmas curbs and greater social distancing measures. Omicron is already the dominant strain in many European countries. Spain has reported its highest number of daily cases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
Reuters

Europe considers new curbs as Omicron sweeps world

LONDON (Reuters) - Countries across Europe were considering new curbs on movement on Tuesday, with German scientists urging maximum and immediate restrictions on social contacts as the Omicron variant swept the world days before the second Christmas of the pandemic. Omicron infections are multiplying across Europe, the United States and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BBC

Covid: Self-isolation cut to seven days with testing and new restrictions in Europe

As Omicron's become the dominant strain in many European countries, some including Germany and Portugal are introducing post-Christmas restrictions. Increased social distancing, limits on people at gatherings and working from home are some of the measures that will come into force. The moves comes as the World Health Organization warns the Omicron surge will push health systems towards the brink of collapse.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Nearly 130 people in hospital with Omicron variant and 14 dead, minister says

Nearly 130 people are in hospital with Omicron, while the new Covid variant’s death toll stands at 14, a health minister has said. Gillian Keegan told Sky News on Wednesday there are 129 people in hospital with the new fast-spreading “right now”. However, there are some lags in data, Gillian Keegan added, as IT issues meant figures were not updated on Tuesday by the UK Health and Security Agency. When asked whether technological issues over daily reporting had been resolved, the health minister said: “Well, look, we are getting data from all across the country from every hospital, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Thrillist

The CDC Added 8 New Countries To Its 'Avoid Travel' List, Including Spain

On December 20, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that it added eight new countries to its Level 4 avoid travel list. Level 4 is the most severe level of the CDC's categories, and it means that 500 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people have been reported. This...
TRAVEL
US News and World Report

Bars, Nightclubs to Shut in Canada's British Columbia as Omicron Takes Grip

(Reuters) - British Columbia will shut gyms, bars and nightclubs while allowing fewer people at tables in restaurants and cafes through the Christmas holiday period to curtail the spread of COVID-19, the Canadian province's government said on Tuesday. The temporary restrictions, to take effect on Wednesday and stay in place...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Germany moves to scrap ban on 'advertising' abortions

Germany s justice minister says he will present legislation next month to remove from the country's criminal code a ban on doctors “advertising” abortions, one of several more liberal social policies that the new government plans.The three parties that form Chancellor Olaf Scholz 's government have long opposed the current rules, but they were defended by the center-right Union bloc of ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel which is now in opposition.Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said in comments to the Funke newspaper group published Wednesday that there is a “huge reform backlog” on social policy. He said the first step will...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
theedgemarkets.com

China prepared to open fire on US troops that come to Taiwan’s aid — Global Times

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 10): China's military is prepared to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid in the event a war between China and Taiwan breaks out. In a veiled threat to the US, an editorial in the Global Times, an official Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece, said: "It is credible that the [People's Liberation Army] will heavily attack US troops who come to Taiwan's rescue.
POLITICS
Reuters

NATO troop deployment not needed in Bulgaria -defence minister

SOFIA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Bulgaria does not see a need for deployment of NATO troops on its territory as a response to Russia's troop build-up near the border with Ukraine, its defence minister said on Tuesday. Stefan Yanev confirmed reports that within NATO different response options, including establishing a...
MILITARY
Deadline

Deadline

33K+
Followers
21K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy