The Netherlands Prepares For Strict Covid Lockdown During Christmas Holiday

As Omicron becomes the dominant variant, countries across Europe prepare to fight a new wave of Covid-19 with the Netherlands being among the first to impose a nationwide lockdown , Reuters reports.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced Bars, restaurants, and non-essential stores will close until January 14, while schools and universities are closed until January 9.

“The Netherlands is going into lockdown again from tomorrow,” he said, adding that the move was “unavoidable because of the fifth wave caused by the omicron variant that is bearing down on us.”

In what is surely to prove a major disappointment, the lockdown terms also rein in private holiday celebrations. Residents only will be permitted two visitors except for Christmas and New Year’s, when four will be allowed, according to Rutte.

