Tennessee-Memphis basketball game canceled because of COVID protocols

By Robert Holder
 4 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Just a little more than an hour before tipoff, Tennessee announced its basketball game against in-state foe Memphis has been canceled.

According to the Tennessee basketball Twitter feed, the game has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program. The No. 18 Vols and Tigers were set to face each other at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville at noon Eastern Time on ESPN2.

The game was supposed to be the last in a three-game series between the schools and the 28th meeting overall. Tennessee won at Memphis during the 2018-19 season and Memphis won in Knoxville during the 2019-20 season.

Tennessee went on to say the Vols will host an intrasquad scrimmage for fans who made the trip to Music City. However, that changed. All tickets will be refunded through the original point of purchase.

Tennessee said anyone who has a ticket and travels back to Knoxville can show their ticket at any Thompson-Boiling Arena ticket window and receive free admission to the Lady Vols game against the defending national champion Stanford. The Lady Vols and

Tennessee said anyone who has a ticket and travels back to Knoxville can show their ticket at any Thompson-Boiling Arena ticket window and receive free admission to the Lady Vols game against the defending national champion Stanford . The Lady Vols and

Tennessee said anyone who has a ticket and travels back to Knoxville can show their ticket at any Thompson-Boiling Arena ticket window and receive free admission to the Lady Vols game against the defending national champion Stanford. The No. 7 Lady Vols and No. 3 Cardinal tipoff at 5:15 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

The men’s team will have to wait until Wednesday for their next contest. Tennessee will play host to Arizona. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated as new information has been made available.

