EUR/CHF Weekly Outlook

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUR/CHF stayed in sideway consolidation from 1.0365 last week and outlook is unchanged. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. But further decline is expected as long as 1.0511 resistance holds. On the downside, break of...

www.actionforex.com

actionforex.com

GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3221; (P) 1.3246; (R1) 1.3294; …. GBP/USD rebounds strongly today but stays below 1.3373 resistance. Intraday bias remains neutral at this point. On the upside, break of 1.3373 will resume the rebound from 1.3158 to to 55 day EMA (now at 1.3423). Sustained break there will be an early sign of bullish reversal and target 1.3570 support turned resistance next. On the downside, however, firm break of 1.3164 medium term fibonacci level will carry larger bearish implication. Fall from 1.4248 should resume and target 161.8% projection of 1.4248 to 1.3570 from 1.3833 at 1.2736.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 113.69; (P) 113.96; (R1) 114.36;. Intraday bias in USD/JPY is mildly on the upside as rebound from 112.52 is in progress, for retesting 115.51 high. However, break of 113.12 support will turn bias to the downside, and resume the correction from 115.51 through 112.52 support. In the...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Risk reversal jumps the most in two weeks

One-month risk reversal on EUR/USD, a measure of the spread between call and put prices, prints the highest level since December 08 for Wednesday per data source Reuters. A call option gives the holder the right but not obligation to buy the underlying asset at a predetermined price on or before a specific date. A put option represents a right to sell.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Daily Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7150; (P) 0.7185; (R1) 0.7249;. AUD/USD is still staying in range below 0.7223 temporary top and intraday bias remains neutral. On the upside, above 0.7223 and sustained trading above 55 day EMA (now at 0.7236) will be the first sign of major bottoming and bring stronger rise to 0.7555 resistance. On the downside, however, break of 0.7081 minor support will bring retest of 0.6991 key support first. Sustained break there will carry larger bearish implication, and resume larger down trend from 0.8006.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

FX Weekly: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, JPY, AUD, NZD

EUR/USD from last week's analysis had to break 1.1268 to continue the downtrend from its neutral position at 1.1300's. EUR/USD broke l 1.1268 Wednesday and traded to 1.1223. Next lower points are located at 1.1226, 1.1189, 1.1180 and 1.1133. EUR/USD's target from the 5 year 1.1505 average is now located...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Currency Pair Of The Week: EUR/GBP

The European Central Bank was slightly less dovish when it met last week. Members of the central bank agreed to lower the pace of bond purchases under the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP), while letting it expire as planned in March 2022. From there, it will continue buying bonds under the current Asset Purchase Program (APP) at a pace of EUR40 billion in Q2 and EUR30 billion in Q3. The ECB will then continue to buy bonds at a pace of EUR20 billion until deemed enough. However, given that members left the bond purchases open-ended (in terms of time), it is still possible the ECB could raise rates by the end of 2022. In addition, the next wave of the coronavirus taking over the world could take a toll on Europe. Europeans countries are meeting this week to determine how fast the Omicron variant is spreading around Europe, and what restrictions should be taken to prevent hospitals from becoming overrun, as they were nearly 2 years ago. This could create volatility for the Euro.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/CHF to end the pause this week for a move lower to 1.0254/35 – Credit Suisse

EUR/CHF has paused around 1.0400. Nevertheless, economists at Credit Suisse expect this pause to end this week for a move to the 1.0254/35 area. “The short-term momentum picture is concerning, as daily MACD has crossed higher and there is a large and growing divergence on the daily RSI. Despite these signals, we expect this pause to end this week, in line with our view that a medium-term trending phase to the downside has begun.”
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD/CHF Looks For Breakout

The US dollar consolidates ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting. The pair is grinding for support above 0.9160 after it gave up most gains from the November rally. Overall sentiment remains positive as long as price action stays above the daily support at 0.9100. The current consolidation is a sign of accumulation from the long side.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Outlook: A Key Bearish Trend Line Is Forming With Resistance Near 1.1295

The Euro struggled to clear the 1.1350 resistance zone and corrected lower against the US Dollar. The EUR/USD pair broke the 1.1300 support, but it found support near 1.1275. It is now moving higher above 1.1280 and trading below the 50 hourly simple moving average. Besides, there was a break above a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near 1.1295 on the hourly chart.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Daily Technical Analysis

After the sell-off was limited by the support level at 1.1229, the euro regained some of its recent losses and tested the close resistance at 1.1294. At the time of writing the analysis, the test seems to be unsuccessful, but if the bulls manage to gain enough momentum and successfully breach it, the pair will most likely test the target at 1.1360. If the bears re-enter the market, a new successful attack on the support zone at 1.1229 would further deepen the decline towards the level at 1.1191 and would strengthen the negative expectations for the future path of the EUR/USD.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

GBPUSD Remains Above One-Year Low, Bearish Outlook

GBPUSD is stubbornly fighting the nearby one-year low of 1.3165, deriving strong support from the return line of the descending channel. The technical picture however, suggests a neutral-to-bullish bias at the moment as the MACD remains positively charged above its red signal line, while the RSI is currently pushing efforts for an upside reversal, but it is still clearly below its 50 neutral mark.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Is Firmer But Still Moving Within Extended Range

The Euro is consolidating under two-week high after being dragged by stronger pound after BoE surprise rate hike and inflated by weaker dollar post-Fed. Near-term action remains within a consolidation range above new 2021 low (1.1186) and lacking clearer direction signal, as daily studies are still mixed. Violation of key...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD/CAD Decline Reveals Pattern

In general, the USD/CAD continues to decline from the 1.2960 mark, as simultaneously the pair continues to find short term support and resistance in round exchange rate levels like the 1.2920, 1.2940 and 1.2910. In the meantime, the currency pair has revealed a channel down pattern, which has been capturing the rate’s moves throughout this week.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD/CAD Consolidates Gains

The Canadian dollar recouped some losses after better-than-expected retail sales. A break above the major daily resistance at 1.2930 has put the bulls back in control of the direction. The RSI’s repeated overbought situation may cause a temporary pullback. Trend followers would be looking to jump in at a better...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

The Analytical Overview Of The Main Currency Pairs

The ECB balance sheet continues to grow steadily. Yesterday, the balance reached a new absolute record of €8,511.5 trillion. However, it should be noted that the increase was by €14.8 billion against the increase of €26.7 billion a week earlier, which indicates a temporary volume contraction. This could provide short-term support for the European currency.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

What’s In Store For EUR/USD Into Yearend?

End of year markets can be extremely difficult to trade. EUR/USD is no exception. On one hand they can be extremely quiet as many big money funds have wrapped up trading for the year. Why risk losing profits as we head into the last two trading weeks of the year? These funds may have even been out of the market before the central bank meetings last week due to the uncertainty! However, on the other hand, there can also bursts of volatility due to the illiquid markets. If someone, such as a trader for a pension fund, needs to get a position on in a product, he or she can move the markets, as there may not be many traders on the opposite side of the trade. Therefore, when trading at year end, it is best to take a longer-term view of the markets. If traders use smaller positions and wider stops, they are less likely to get taken out by any volatility.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Ignores Previous Levels

During late Tuesday hours and early Wednesday’s trading, the EUR/USD reached both below support and above resistance. The pair reached two times below the support of the weekly simple pivot point at 1.1276. At mid-day on Wednesday, the pair had recovered and moved above the 1.1302/1.1305 resistance zone. In...
CURRENCIES

