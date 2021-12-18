EUR/CHF Weekly Outlook

End of year markets can be extremely difficult to trade. EUR/USD is no exception. On one hand they can be extremely quiet as many big money funds have wrapped up trading for the year. Why risk losing profits as we head into the last two trading weeks of the year? These funds may have even been out of the market before the central bank meetings last week due to the uncertainty! However, on the other hand, there can also bursts of volatility due to the illiquid markets. If someone, such as a trader for a pension fund, needs to get a position on in a product, he or she can move the markets, as there may not be many traders on the opposite side of the trade. Therefore, when trading at year end, it is best to take a longer-term view of the markets. If traders use smaller positions and wider stops, they are less likely to get taken out by any volatility.

CURRENCIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO