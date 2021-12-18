ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

HPE PROLIANT GEN 10 PLUS DP OUTPUT

By wanfosin
High Point Enterprise
 4 days ago

I was unable to have any output from the DP 1.0...

community.hpe.com

Comments / 0

Related
High Point Enterprise

HP Proliant ML350 G5 wont boot passed POST

The other will only get to post showing the processor and doesn’t go any further, just sits there. all lights at the front are green, doesnt give off any beep codes. system off power, battery out of systemboard, pull all the memory and put 1 back, system maintenance switch, switch number 6 on,put battery back,power back on but no change on the screen, doesnt register switch has been flipped, cant F9 into Bios, cant boot from CD, pulled all SATA HDDs out, still doesnt POST any further.
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

ILO Firmware files fail to upgrade ILO firmware on ProLiant DL380 Gen9

Download Page https://support.hpe.com/hpesc/public/swd/detail?swItemId=MTX_9c33a5481db14dbf85b9981af9. However, once I used the downloaded file CP046464.zip from that page -to upgrade the firmware, I get the message: The last firmware update attempt was not successful. Ready for the next update. Any suggestions what I should do differently to succeed in updating the ILO firmware?. If...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

VMware ESXi does not recognize hard drives HP Proliant ML30 Gen10 (Flash virtual)

I have a problem when I try to install VMware ESXi 7.0 U2 on my HP Proliant ML30 Gen10. I test also with 2 HD 4TB SATA on RAID 1 and I have the same problem. I install VMware ESXi without problem through a pendrive (less 16GB, more 16GB), but, when I enter to the ESXi interface, I have a “Flash virtual 0B used 0B capacity” and my ESXi does not recognize my hard drives and I can’t do anything.
SOFTWARE
High Point Enterprise

Cannot Add Proliant Server to OneView

OneView - 6.40. ILO - 2.55 running Advanced ILO evaluation license. I'm trying to add a Proliant DL360 Gen10 server to my existing OneView monitoring but there is no "Add Server Hardware" button. I must be missing something very fundamental but I can't see where I'm going wrong. I can...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hpe#Proliant#The Dp 1 0 Port
High Point Enterprise

Proliant DL360 gen7 + DL380 gen9 with SSD WDS100T2B0A and HDD ST8000VN004

I did buy two servers from bargain hardware (bargainhardware.co.uk), it was a DL360 gen7 and a DL380 gen9. I was thinking I don't need the RAID controller because I wasn't going to use hardware RAID anyway. I was trying to connect my SSD and harddisks to the DL380 backplane, and...
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

New HPE Alletra technical overview Chalk Talks

In this blog post, Calvin Zito has two new Chalk Talks that are technical overviews of the HPE Alletra 9000 (DNA of 3PAR and HPE Primera) and HPE Alletra 6000 (DNA of HPE Nimble Storage). One of the early Chalk Talks I did was looking at the architecture of 3PAR....
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

Proliant ML30 Gen10 Boot error 0xc000000f

After I installed Windows server 2019 using the intelligent provisioning with the express os installation, everything works just fine until the computer reboots to finish the installation, it shows an error "status: 0xc000000f" and I can not finish the installation. Is there a way to solve this or what do...
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

Proliant ML110 G7 memory upgrade

My ML110 G7 doesn't accept this HP part number: 500205-071, which is an 8GB memory chip. Apparently the specs match the server requirements, so what's wrong with it?. 1. HP ProLiant ML110 Generation 7 (G7) 2. HPE ProLiant ML110 G7 Server - Configuring Storage. If the above information is helpful,...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
High Point Enterprise

HPE DL380g Gen8 Cache Module Status Failed.

Recently my HP DL380P gen 8 server reported "cache module failed" after checking I have replaced the new cache module with the same P/N but the error still doesn't go away. Can someone help me?. The cache I replaced is FBWC Cache Module: 1GB Flash-Backed 633542-001 Thanks.
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

HP J9538A PROCURVE SWITCH ZL 8-PORT 10GBE SFP+ V2 MODULE

Show module command i know but the problem username and password issue. In this case if remove the J9538A from switch, inside serial number found or not?. HPE Networking forum has moved. For HPE networking and Aruba product queries, request you to visit and post your query in the Aruba Airheads Community using the link below:
TECHNOLOGY
High Point Enterprise

HP OneView SMTP server authentication

Currently I want to set up SMTP server authentication in Oneview, but have a problem. SMTP server requeires sender email address and username with password. In Oneview there is only `Sending email address` and `Password`. How a can to do that?. Thank you.
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

log4j vulnerability in OmniStack itself?

I am a bit curious as there is only the thread about the vcenter here in the forum. According to security bulletin hpesbgn04215en_us it seems all OmniStacks versions are affected from this issue. Sure, there must be some kind of word or workaround about it?. Hoping for the workaround instructions....
SOFTWARE
High Point Enterprise

iLO 4 integrated remote console - verify credentials

I am using the integrated remote console client application on Windows to connect to the iLO console on several DL series servers. One of my DL380 G9 servers was giving me an error 500 when connecting, so I reset iLO to factory defaults and reconfigured it from scratch. I am now getting a message asking me to verify my credentials.
SOFTWARE
High Point Enterprise

HPE Arbiter - delete IP

I have a Arbiter configured for several Simplivity Nodes. by an unknown reason I have 2 Ip Address for the arbiter. How can I delete this 0.0.0.0 entry from the system?
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

DL 380 G9 ESXi install on iSCSi

I have a DL380 G10 that I have successfully managed to setup for iSCSI boot and install ESXi on a volume on our HP SAN. I am now trying to do the same on our DL380 G9, and have configured the iSCSI boot settings in the BIOS in a similar way to that of our G10. I can see on our MSA 2062 web UI that the host maps and is discovered during POST, however once I launch the ESXi installation, the mapping and initiator disconnects, meaning the volume is not visible to the ESXi installer.
SOFTWARE
High Point Enterprise

replace mirror disk on hpux

I have a server hp integrity rx2660 with 4 disks mirroring. the third disk is damaged, i want to replace this disk. this is the output ioscan and iostat. =======================================================================. ioscan -fnC disk Class I H/W Path Driver S/W State H/W Type Description. disk 5 0/0/2/1.0.16.0.0 sdisk CLAIMED DEVICE TEAC...
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

Check out the recently published Compute how-to videos-Dec'21

Want to self-solve common server issues, then check out the recently published Server how-to videos developed by HPE experts. 1. HPE BladeSystem - Administrator Account Setup using Onboard Administrator GUI. This video shows how to setup Administrator Account using Onboard Administrator GUI. 2. HPE Synergy – How to enable Remote...
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

HPE HRS 8600 comware router static route issues

When i configured static route and save it successfully .......its works fine and ok....,. after 24 hours approx some route will removes . After executing ,"display current diff " output shows. - static route syntax for these remove static route. please explain the issues possible causes.
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

Cannot upgrade SSMC to 3.8.2

I installed new SSMC 3.8.0 as appliance. But I cannot upgrade to 3.8.2 or 3.8.2.1 no matter how much I tried. I start upgrade, reboot ssmc and it still is 3.8.1.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy