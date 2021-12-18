HPE PROLIANT GEN 10 PLUS DP OUTPUT

I have a DL380 G10 that I have successfully managed to setup for iSCSI boot and install ESXi on a volume on our HP SAN. I am now trying to do the same on our DL380 G9, and have configured the iSCSI boot settings in the BIOS in a similar way to that of our G10. I can see on our MSA 2062 web UI that the host maps and is discovered during POST, however once I launch the ESXi installation, the mapping and initiator disconnects, meaning the volume is not visible to the ESXi installer.

