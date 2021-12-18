ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Rutherford: Leafs-Canucks tracking toward still happening Saturday

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVancouver Canucks president of hockey operations and interim general manager Jim Rutherford was asked during a Friday afternoon appearance on Real Kyper and Bourne if he has heard any news regarding if Saturday’s game between the Canucks and visiting Toronto Maple Leafs is still a go. “As we...

