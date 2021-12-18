ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Now: COVID variant complicates holiday travel, NFL games and more

By Matt Meyer
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

Click on the link for each show topic to learn more.

SAN DIEGO — Omicron on the rise: The new COVID-19 variant disrupts everything from holiday travel plans to postponed NFL games this weekend . The latest updates on the state of the pandemic.

Next up is your San Diego weather forecast — with a frigid start to Saturday, when can you expect warmer temperatures? Then a look ahead to a coming storm that will dump more rain on the region soon.

Plus: Our news roundup features an update on a Navy sailor’s arson trial , a look at the Otay Mesa freeway change that could affect your next trip to the border (and San Diego’s promised new port of entry) and other top stories from the week.

FOX 5 News Now is San Diego’s only interactive digital newscast. Join your host Matt Meyer each Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. for the day’s top headlines. Your questions and comments will shape the show in real time. Watch live with any device on fox5sandiego.com or the FOX 5 app.

FOX 5 News Now is brought to you by San Diego County Credit Union.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

