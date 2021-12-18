Breath of the Wild 2 reportedly still on track for 2022, will be ‘pretty good’ year for Nintendo

Nintendo fans are hoping for a Game Awards miracle this week. It's been months since anything was revealed about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. But, some people think that the yearly showcase could play host to one of the most shocking reveals of recent years. Now, it's probably unlikely that Nintendo would see fit to debut the most anticipated Switch title for next year on a show that they don't control. Strange things occur sometimes though, and it won't stop the speculation train once it left the station. (Seriously, remember all the fervor around that last Nintendo Direct or any of the recent Smash reveals? It will be pandemonium whenever there's an announcement.) The Game Awards has a lot of other announcements on the docket, but even "mid-tier" Nintendo moments tend to get the fans talking. Could it happen? Sure, anything is possible.

