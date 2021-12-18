ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Breath of the Wild 2 reportedly still on track for 2022, will be ‘pretty good’ year for Nintendo

By John Friscia
Nintendo Enthusiast
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe untitled sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which we might just call Breath of the Wild 2 (BOTW2) for now, was last seen in a trailer at E3 2021. That trailer revealed the game would launch sometime in 2022, and we haven’t heard much of anything...

www.nintendoenthusiast.com

Comments / 0

Related
T3.com

PS5 restock: here's where to get a PlayStation 5 console this week

As 2021 begins to draw to a close, many of us are still frantically searching every nook and cranny across the web in hope of receiving the best Christmas present imaginable: a PlayStation 5. More than 12 months on and yet those damn next-gen machines are still ridiculously tricky to come by.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Breath of the Wild before

When you think about it like that, it’s a bit irritating. People buy replicas of weapons used by fictional video game heroes to hang in their closets. But it is. The weapons and armor of some video game heroes are almost as well known as the heroes themselves. The...
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Breath of the Wild Hylian Shield Statue Announced by First 4 Figures

Avid collectors of Zelda memorabilia are certain to be familiar with First 4 Figures. The United Kingdom and Hong Kong-based toy and model company is renowned for its incredible array of gaming and anime replicas. The Legend of Zelda has been well-represented in the company’s repertoire, and another exciting figure will soon be available. First 4 Figures has announced a PVC statue representing the Hylian Shield from Breath of the Wild, as well as the item’s upcoming launch stream!
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peer Schneider
gamesradar.com

Halo Infinite originally had an open world similar to Breath of the Wild

Halo Infinite's open-world was reportedly cut back from a "Zelda-like experience." This new detail comes from a report published earlier today by Bloomberg, speaking to anonymous sources familiar with the fairly tumultuous development of Halo Infinite. According to the report, developer 343 decided to cut out nearly two-thirds of Halo Infinite's existing campaign development in Summer 2019, vastly scaling back its open world.
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

Is the Nintendo 3DS Still Worth Buying in 2021?

The 3DS released in 2011, but even 10 years later, games like Pokemon Omega Ruby & Alpha Sapphire and Animal Crossing: New Leaf are still talked about in the Nintendo community to this day. Although some fantastic games were released for the system over its lifetime, is the Nintendo 3DS...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook

Nintendo Fans Are Hoping For Breath of the Wild 2 Trailer at The Game Awards

Nintendo fans are hoping for a Game Awards miracle this week. It's been months since anything was revealed about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. But, some people think that the yearly showcase could play host to one of the most shocking reveals of recent years. Now, it's probably unlikely that Nintendo would see fit to debut the most anticipated Switch title for next year on a show that they don't control. Strange things occur sometimes though, and it won't stop the speculation train once it left the station. (Seriously, remember all the fervor around that last Nintendo Direct or any of the recent Smash reveals? It will be pandemonium whenever there's an announcement.) The Game Awards has a lot of other announcements on the docket, but even "mid-tier" Nintendo moments tend to get the fans talking. Could it happen? Sure, anything is possible.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Sonic Frontiers is basically Breath of the Wild with hedgehogs

After a very cryptic original teaser trailer, we finally got a good look at the new mainline Sonic the Hedgehog game titled Sonic Frontiers. The game seems to be taking the blue hedgehog in a different direction than the recent boost formula games and 2D/3D hybrids, as it sports a new open-world style ripped straight from Breath of the Wild that fans will be able to experience in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Hyrule Compendium: Should Trading Sequences Return in Breath of the Wild 2?

Time to trade some items and meet some minor characters! Since Link’s Awakening (1993), many Zelda games have included a trading sequence. Sometimes these span the length of an entire game, sometimes they constitute a separate side quest, but they almost always involve the swapping of bizarre items with quirky characters. Many fans consider trading sequences to be a staple element of the Zelda series, but Link’s latest and largest adventure, Breath of the Wild, lacks one. So, Zelda Dungeon’s Mases Hagopian and Gooey Fame are here to discuss this feature and whether it should make a return in the latest episode of the Hyrule Compendium!
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Nintendo Enthusiast

Filmechanism, an awesome puzzle platformer from the Japanese Indie World, is also out now

The Japanese version of the Nintendo Indie World Showcase today included an awesome-looking puzzle platformer called Filmechanism, and we have been helpfully informed by publisher Phoenixx and developer Chemical Pudding that Filmechanism is also available now on the Nintendo Switch eShop and PC via Steam in North America. It retails for $19.99 but is discounted to $16.99 until January 5 in North America (January 6 in Europe). The game is a “record and restore” time-bending puzzle platformer set across more than 200 stages, and it looks like a lot of fun.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Latest activity

John Friscia posted the thread FP: in Front Page Articles. At the Nintendo Indie World showcase, publisher Chorus Worldwide Games and developer maJAja announced that 2D action platformer /... J. John Friscia posted the thread FP: in Front Page Articles. At the Nintendo Indie World showcase, publisher Zordix and developer...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Rumor: Persona 4 Golden to get a remaster in 2022

A mere six days ago, we brought news of a rumor regarding a Persona 3 Portable remaster in 2022. Industry leaker Zippo got fans in a tizzy over one sentence. Many either embraced the news or rejected it because it wasn’t Persona 3 FES. Regardless, Zippo is at it again. This time they are claiming a remaster of Persona 4 Golden is also coming to consoles next year.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy