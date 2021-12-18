ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Hager Details How He Came To Be A Member Of AEW's Inner Circle

By Gisberto Guzzo
 4 days ago

Jake Hager shares how he became All Elite. It was on the inaugural episode of AEW Dynamite that Hager made his debut for the newly formed promotion, aligning himself with Chris Jericho and his Inner Circle faction. During a recent appearance on AEW's Unrestricted podcast, Hager explained how Chris Jericho training...

