8 Louisiana riverboats rake in $5.6M in first month of legalized sports betting

By Dan Jovic, Carolyn Roy
 4 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The eight Louisiana casinos that started taking sports bets in November raked in more than $5.6 million in revenue on more than $27 million in wagers, according to the latest revenue data from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

Nearly $570,000 in taxes were paid on those profits.

A vast majority of the bets were made on football and on parlays.

Horseshoe , Margaritaville, and Boomtown are among the eight Louisiana riverboats that started taking sports wagers in November .

Sportsbook opens at Evangeline Downs

While overall revenue at casinos in the Shreveport-Bossier market dropped by 5.4 percent from October to November this year, the region’s six casinos saw a 19 percent increase compared to November of last year as the market continues to recover from COVID-19 restrictions that effectively shuttered casinos in much of March and all of April in 2020.

All 20 of the state’s casinos and racetracks are expected to eventually get authorization to begin taking sports wagers, including Bally’s (formerly Eldorado) and Sam’s Town in Shreveport. DiamondJack’s, which has remained closed since May 2020, has not indicated yet whether it will reopen by February 9, 2022, as required by state regulators in order to keep its license .

Louisiana park lost 80% of trees to Laura, could reopen in spring

MOSS BLUFF, La. (AP) — A southwest Louisiana park closed since August 2020 by Hurricane Laura could open next spring but will have far fewer trees, Louisiana State Parks Director Brandon Burris said. Four-fifths of the trees at Sam Houston Jones State Park either toppled or were damaged beyond recovery, Burris told The American Press. “It’s going […]
Omicron is now the dominant strain of COVID-19

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Health officials say the Omicron variant is spreading rapidly in the U.S. and in Louisiana, and it’s now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the country. “We do know that Omicron is circulating right now in our community, and so we do think that most of the cases we see circulating are […]
Shreveport mayor seeks 13% raises for all city employees

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Officials in northwest Louisiana’s largest city are now proposing 13% raises for all city employees. Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins announced the proposal Friday after City Council members on Tuesday rejected a plan to give 13% raises to only police and fire workers on a 3-3 split. Local news outlets report Perkins […]
Cupid remembers Lafayette hip-hop trailblazer Bunny B, who died over the weekend

UPDATE: 12/20/21 10:34 p.m. — Lafayette native Paul “Bunny B” Brown, widely known for his hip-hop line dance song, “Bunny Hop”, passed away overnight. He is credited with bringing worldwide attention to South Louisiana, specifically the city of Lafayette’s unique hip-hop sound, dance styles and rhythms. He paved the way for many Louisiana artists, including […]
Total team performance propels Louisiana past Louisiana Tech, 69-57

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – Aided by its best shooting output of the season and another stellar defensive performance, Louisiana picked up its third victory over Louisiana Tech in its last five attempts with a 69-57 win on Sunday afternoon at the CAJUNDOME. With the victory, the Ragin’ Cajuns finished the non-conference portion of their schedule […]
