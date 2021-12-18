Former B-M CEO Jim Dowling Dies at 90

The Interactive Advertising Bureau hires Lartease Tiffith as executive vice president, public policy. Most recently, Tiffith served was senior manager, public policy at Amazon, where he managed issues related to advertising, privacy, security, data governance, cross-border data flows, and consumer protection issues. He also served as a senior Counsel to then-U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, and counsel to Sen. Dianne Feinstein. In his new post, Tiffith will advocate for IAB’s members and lead the IAB Public Policy Council, the marketing and media industry’s largest legislative and regulatory advisory group. “With his Capitol Hill and private sector expertise, Lartease will help advance IAB’s goal of keeping digital marketing and media free, open, and safe,” said IAB chief executive officer David Cohen.
