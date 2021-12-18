Former B-M CEO Jim Dowling Dies at 90

Teneo appoints Gaby Sulzberger as chair of its global ESG practice. Sulzberger joined Teneo earlier this year as a senior advisor. She is a member of the board of Eli Lilly, Mastercard, Warby Parker, Cerevel Therapeutics and several other private companies. In her new position, Sulzberger will be responsible for guiding the strategic direction of Teneo’s ESG advisory capabilities and will also serve as a key advisor to Teneo clients. “Gaby is a highly-respected and sought-after expert on ESG issues, and I know she will bring deep insights and strategic counsel to our clients,” said Teneo CEO Paul Keary.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO