Carole Jean (Day) Vergauwen, passed away on December 9th, 2021. Patiently waiting to join her husband Francis J. Vergauwen. She was born on April 29th, 1940 in Superior, WI, daughter of Percy and Lucille Day. On July 9th, 1960, Carole married her sweetheart, Francis Vergauwen. Married for 57 years until Fran went to heaven in 2018. Carole lived her remaining years continuing to love on her family and to say Yes to as many possibilities as she could.

SUPERIOR, WI ・ 9 DAYS AGO