Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 08:49:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-22 12:15:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action. Target Area: Kahoolawe in Maui FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM HST THIS MORNING FOR THE ISLAND OF MAUI IN MAUI COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...The island of Maui in Maui County. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 931 AM HST, radar indicated moderate rainfall continuing over portions of windward Maui, with some showers spreading to leeward areas. Showers are beginning diminish and that trend is expected to continue through 11 am. Streams remain elevated in response to the rain. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Kahului, Makawao, Pukalani, Haliimaile, Haiku-Pauwela, Huelo, Kula, Pauwela, Paia, Keanae, Puunene, Nahiku, Kipahulu, Wailuku, Waiehu, Hana, Waihee, Kahakuloa, Honokohau and Kapalua. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1100 AM HST if flooding persists.
