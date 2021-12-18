ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-18 15:20:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-19 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Whatcom County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-21 21:41:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-22 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Whatcom County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT * WHAT...Freezing rain may linger in some locations where temperatures remain right around or just below freezing through midnight before precipitation changes over the rain. Little to no additional ice accumulation expected. * WHERE...Lowlands of western Whatcom County, including Point Roberts, Lummi Island, Bellingham, and Sumas. * WHEN...Until midnight PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Periods of freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-26 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County Multiple Winter Storms to Impact Holiday Mountain Travel through the Weekend .A series of winter storms will bring multiple rounds of mountain snow and gusty winds tonight through Sunday. Snow showers will spread over northern California tonight and Wednesday with heavier snow expected Wednesday night and continuing into the weekend. Major travel delays and difficult travel conditions are anticipated later this week. Gusty winds will further reduce visibilities during this event with local whiteout conditions possible. Holiday travelers should prepare for winter driving conditions by packing chains, warm winter clothes, and extra food and water. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Wet snow tonight through Wednesday with 1 to 3 inches accumulation above 4000 feet, and localized higher amounts. Heavier snow Thursday through Sunday with total accumulations of 8 to 12 inches, and localized amounts up to 3 to 4 feet. Travel will be very difficult to impossible over the Holiday weekend due to heavy snow and lowering snow levels to 1000 to 1500 feet by Sunday. * WHERE...Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County and Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County. * WHEN...Winter Weather Advisory until 4 AM Thursday. Winter Storm Warning 4 AM Thursday to 4 PM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times. Wind gusts to 50 mph or higher are possible over higher terrain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. A Winter Weather Advisory for wet snow means periods of wet snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-21 20:08:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-22 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Charlotte; Coastal Hillsborough; Coastal Lee; Coastal Manatee; Coastal Sarasota; Pinellas HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Manatee, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Sarasota, Pinellas, Coastal Charlotte and Coastal Lee Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 03:09:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-22 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Duval; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Live Oak; McMullen; Victoria PATCHY TO AREAS OF FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Patchy to areas of fog will continue to develop the Coastal Plains, and over portions of the Rio Grande Plains, early this morning. Expect visibilities to range generally from 3 to 5 miles. However, visibilities at some locations will fall to 1 mile or less at times. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly in a short amount of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and the vehicles of other motorists.
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 12:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-23 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Gulf HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
GULF COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 08:28:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-22 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Collier County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Broward, Coastal Palm Beach, Coastal Collier and Coastal Miami-Dade Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Orange County Coastal, Orange County Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-24 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; Orange County Inland FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southern California, including the following areas, Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Mountains, San Diego County Valleys, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. This watch includes the Bond, Apple, and El Dorado burn scars. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Debris flows are possible in and near the Bond, Apple and El Dorado burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - An atmospheric river will deliver heavy rainfall to Southern California with the heaviest rain occurring after midnight Thursday night through Friday morning. Total rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2.5 inches is expected across the coast and valleys with 3 to 6 inches in the mountains. Rainfall rates to 0.60 inches per hour are forecast. Flash flooding is possible, including dangerous debris flows in and around the Bond, Apple, and El Dorado burn scars. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 13:30:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-22 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Charlotte; Coastal Hillsborough; Coastal Lee; Coastal Manatee; Coastal Sarasota; Pinellas HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Pinellas, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Manatee, Coastal Sarasota, Coastal Charlotte and Coastal Lee Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 14:59:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-22 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Collier County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Broward, Coastal Palm Beach, Coastal Collier and Coastal Miami-Dade Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Kahoolawe in Maui by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 08:49:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-22 12:15:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action. Target Area: Kahoolawe in Maui FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM HST THIS MORNING FOR THE ISLAND OF MAUI IN MAUI COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...The island of Maui in Maui County. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 931 AM HST, radar indicated moderate rainfall continuing over portions of windward Maui, with some showers spreading to leeward areas. Showers are beginning diminish and that trend is expected to continue through 11 am. Streams remain elevated in response to the rain. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Kahului, Makawao, Pukalani, Haliimaile, Haiku-Pauwela, Huelo, Kula, Pauwela, Paia, Keanae, Puunene, Nahiku, Kipahulu, Wailuku, Waiehu, Hana, Waihee, Kahakuloa, Honokohau and Kapalua. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1100 AM HST if flooding persists.
MAUI COUNTY, HI

