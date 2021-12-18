ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

T.J. Watt States There’s ‘No Discussion To Be Had Anymore’ Regarding Steelers’ Slow Starts

By Josh Carney
Steelers Depot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s becoming far too common of a theme with the Pittsburgh Steelers down the stretch this season: The team starts slow, finds itself in a significant hole and then needs a miraculous comeback attempt to even make it a game. The slow starts are frustrating to watch, because...

steelersdepot.com

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

First Call: James Harrison on T.J. Watt setting Steelers' sack record; Le'Veon Bell wants to box; Ravens miss another 2-point try

In Monday’s “First Call,” James Harrison congratulates T.J. Watt on breaking his Pittsburgh Steelers single-season sacks record. Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel had some interesting comments on the Steelers’ rushing game. Antonio Brown will be back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Le’Veon Bell wants to try celebrity boxing.
NFL
NBC Sports

T.J. Watt: Great accomplishment to set Steelers sack record, but so much work left to do

Sunday’s Steelers win was a big one for the team and it also featured a couple of meaningful milestones for members of the team. Ben Roethlisberger passed Philip Rivers to move into fifth place in all-time passing yards and T.J. Watt recorded 1.5 sacks to set a new single-season franchise record in that category. Watt now has 17.5 sacks on the year and has three more games to add to that total before the year is out.
NFL
Steelers Depot

T.J. Watt Moves Into 3rd All-Time In Sacks Over First Five Seasons

In just 12 games played this season, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ T.J. Watt has already accumulated a league-high 17.5 sacks. That is already the most in franchise history, and he has a shot at the NFL’s all-time single-season record, as well. But while he may have never put up quite this number before, he’s certainly not unfamiliar with bringing down the quarterback.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Three Steelers Lead AFC In Pro Bowl Fan Voting

Three Pittsburgh Steelers took the top spot at their position in the AFC Pro Bowl fan voting that recently wrapped up. According to the NFL press release, OLB T.J. Watt, P Pressley Harvin III, and RS Ray-Ray McCloud each finished first in voting at their positions, making up one-third of the overall votes.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Titans#Chargers#American Football#Steelers Com
Steelers Depot

2021 Stock Watch – OLB T.J. Watt – Stock Up

Now that the regular season has begun, following yet another year of disappointment, a fourth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically where Steelers players stand individually based on what we have seen and are seeing over the course of the offseason and the regular season as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future. A stock evaluation can take a couple of different approaches and I’ll try to make clear my reasoning. In some cases, it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances, it will be a direct response to something that just happened. Because of this, we can and will see a player more than once over the course of the season as we move forward.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers T.J. Watt could come dangerously close to NFL sack record

T.J. Watt has a realistic shot at the NFL sack record. Here’s what the Pittsburgh Steelers star will have to do to achieve this prestigious honor this season. T.J. Watt made history in Week 14 against the Tennesse Titans. Entering the contest, Watt was tied with former All-Pro and Defensive Player of the Year, James Harrison, for the most sacks ever in a Steelers season (16.0).
NFL
FanSided

T.J. Watt set a record and Pittsburgh Steelers fans need this shirt

T.J. Watt has set the Pittsburgh Steelers’ single-season sack record, got a video message from James Harrison and now has a new BreakingT shirt. With 17 sacks on the season, T.J. Watt has inked his name into the record books of the Pittsburgh Steelers. A team with a long list of incredible defensive players, the Steelers are no strangers to big hits, interceptions and sacks.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mark Madden: Steelers' T.J. Watt deserves Defensive Player of the Year award, but will he win it?

T.J. Watt of the Steelers should win the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award. Watt should be a lock, in fact. But Watt has missed two games and parts of three others. That shouldn’t hurt him, but it might. The most basic ability is availability. (It seems Watt doesn’t play unless he’s 100 percent or very close to it. He sometimes sits a series in the fourth quarter just to catch his breath.)
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Kurt Warner Has Brutally Honest Comment On Browns-Raiders Game

The Las Vegas Raiders and the Cleveland Browns took to the field at FirstEnergy Stadium along the shore of Lake Erie for an early evening Monday matchup. After a COVID-19 outbreak sidelined a number of Browns players late last week, the two teams were finally able get together and play.
NFL
NBC Sports

Jimmy Johnson: There was “a lot of backstabbing” of Urban Meyer in Jacksonville

In his only interview since being fired early Thursday, former Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said that he recently spoke to Jimmy Johnson, the last coach to follow a highly-successful college career with a highly-successful NFL career. Appearing on Fox’s Sunday pregame show, Johnson said some things that shed some light on the things that Meyer surely said to Johnson.
NFL
Distractify

What Happened to Drew Brees' Face? Here's Why the Former Saints Quarterback Has a Scar

Former New Orleans Saints leader Drew Brees is arguably one of the most popular quarterbacks in the NFL, so it's no surprise that fans are always curious to learn all about his life. That said, football enthusiasts can't help but wonder what happened to Drew Brees' face since a huge scar has been there throughout his entire football career. Scroll down for everything we know about the football star's health!
NFL
The Spun

Brett Favre Makes Bold Declaration About Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has played just as well as ever in 2021. He proved that by hitting a major franchise milestone in Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Rodgers tied Packers legend Brett Favre for the most touchdowns in franchise history over the weekend when he...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Vikings’ real reason for sitting out Adam Thielen vs. Bears

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen was ruled out for the team’s Week 15 game against the Chicago Bears, though it should be noted that he didn’t suffer any setback. In fact according to Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune, Thielen was actually close to playing in their...
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Antonio Brown reaches settlement with former live-in chef

Antonio Brown and his former live-in chef, who revealed that the Bucs receiver used a fake COVID-19 vaccination card — resulting in a three-game suspension for Brown and others — have settled their financial dispute. Steven Ruiz, the owner of Taste ThatLA, confirmed to the Tampa Bay Times...
NFL

