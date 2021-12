The Mets will introduce Buck Showalter as their new manager on Tuesday. If the timing had been different, perhaps it would have been Bob Melvin. Melvin left Oakland for the Padres — with permission from the A’s, despite still being under contract — this offseason and the 60-year-old said he might have had interest in the Mets job if the team had tried to hire him to replace Luis Rojas. But instead the Padres beat them to the punch, as the Mets searched for a new head of baseball operations earlier in the offseason.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO