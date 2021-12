BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State University (LSU) faculty, students, and staff is gearing up to present more than 90 research talks, posters, and events at the largest Earth and space geosciences conference in the world, American Geophysical Union (AGU) from Dec. 13-17. More than 6,000 scientists will convene in person in New Orleans and another 6,000 will attend virtually. Researchers from multiple disciplines across LSU will present their research spanning the physical and life sciences that increase our understanding of Earth, sea, and space, according to the news release.

LOUISIANA STATE