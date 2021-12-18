ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC Fight Night 199 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Sherdog
 5 days ago

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC,...

www.sherdog.com

MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Beer-spilling fighter who flinched at Nate Diaz wants redemption: ‘I’ll fight his ass for free’

Add Carrese Archer to the list of people trying to get a fight with Nate Diaz. This past weekend, Diaz was in attendance for the boxing rematch between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley, supporting his teammate Chris Avila who won a majority decision over Anthony Taylor on the prelims. Diaz left the event early and on his way out, the younger Diaz brother caused a stir when he faked a punch at a bystander holding a beer, the result being that bystander flinched hard and spilled the beer everywhere. The scene was shared on social media and quickly went viral.
COMBAT SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Brock Lesnar, ‘moron’ Dana White blasted by UFC legend over alleged conspiracy

UFC legend Mark Hunt has taken a wild dig at Brock Lesnar and UFC president Dana White on social media. One of the most crucial part UFC fighters have to go through in every fight is making weight. Heavyweight Justin Tafa recently didn’t make it during the weigh-ins for his fight against Harry Hunsucker and was declared as the first heavyweight fighter to ever miss weight in the history of the promotion.
UFC
Dana White
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Has A Challenge For Jake Paul

Jake Paul defeated Tyron Woodley over the weekend, and it was yet another example of Paul defeating competition that isn't experienced in boxing. While Paul has a couple of years of experience under his belt, his opponents virtually have none. Sure, they are fighters with a lot of professional years under their belts, however, they simply do not possess the sheer boxing skill required to actually put on a competitive fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tommy Fury reveals ‘upsetting’ reaction to watching Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley

Tommy Fury has labelled Jake Paul’s knockout win over Tyron Woodley as a “terrible fight” and admits it was a “very upsetting” watch.Fury, 7-0, is the younger brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury but missed out on a career-high payday with the YouTuber-turned-boxer after suffering a bacterial chest infection and broken rib in training in the build-up to the fight.Paul swiftly replaced Fury with Woodley in a rematch and quickly improved on his performance from the first fight, a points decision victory, inflicting a devastating stoppage in the sixth round on the former UFC champion.And Fury told...
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tyron Woodley medically suspended by Florida commission after scary Jake Paul knockout

Tyron Woodley was on the receiving end of a wicked right hand thrown by YouTuber-turner-boxer Jake Paul in the sixth round of Saturday’s eight-round rematch. The punch resulted in multiple losses for Woodley. He lost consciousness, the bout itself, and the chance to win a $500,000 knockout bonus. After the fight, it was deemed Woodley also has lost the ability to fight for the next two months.
FLORIDA STATE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Announces Return Of Former Star For Special Grudge Match

Guess who’s back? Wrestlers are legitimate athletes, but they do not do the same things as their contemporaries. One of the major differences is in the area of retirement, as you do not see wrestlers stay out of the ring forever most of the time. It also helps that wrestlers are able to come back for a one off match if they choose, which is the case again with another retired wrestler.
WWE
MMAmania.com

Tyron Woodley draws two-month suspension following Jake Paul KO in Tampa

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley was suspended 60 days by Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, according to MMA Junkie, after getting flattened by social media sensation Jake Paul in the sixth round of their cruiserweight rematch last weekend in Tampa. Watch the replay of Paul’s violent knockout...
UFC
ufc.com

The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus

Saturday’s UFC Fight Night event is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in Las Vegas, it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at the UFC APEX. 1 – Derrick Lewis. “The Black Beast” was back in...
UFC
FanSided

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 preview and prediction

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley fight for the second time. Will the rematch be different than their first meeting? FanSided has an answer. Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley meet in an unexpected boxing rematch on Saturday, Dec. 18. It’s an event that came together quickly but should provide some intrigue.
JAKE PAUL
Sherdog

Dana White: Nick Diaz Shouldn’t Fight Again After Comeback at UFC 266

While Nick Diaz gave a game effort at UFC 266, it wasn’t a vintage performance from the Stockton, Calif., native. More than six years since his last Octagon appearance, Diaz faced Robbie Lawler in a rematch on Oct. 25 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where he suffered a TKO defeat when he declined to continue 44 seconds into the third round of their middleweight bout.
UFC
Cassius

Jake Paul Flattens Tyron Woodley In Rematch, The Internet Is Merciless

YouTuber Jake Paul complained about brain damage he’s been having prior to his rematch with former UFC champ Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley. But on Saturday night, Paul didn’t look punch drunk at all – in fact, he delivered a mean right hook that probably gave Woodley some CTE of his own as “The Chosen […]
UFC
The Independent

Tommy Fury confirms Tyson Fury didn’t cause injury while training him for Jake Paul fight

Tommy Fury has said his half-brother Tyson did not cause the injury that led the former Love Island contestant to withdraw from his fight with Jake Paul.Fury, 22, was set to face the YouTuber on 18 December but pulled out of the bout a week-and-a-half before it took place, citing a broken rib and chest infection.Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley stepped in to fight Paul, 24, for the second time in four months. Paul beat the 39-year-old again, following his August points victory over his fellow American with a vicious knockout last weekend.Some speculated that Fury’s rib injury was...
COMBAT SPORTS
Sherdog

UFC Fight Night 199 Medical Suspensions: Raphael Assuncao Facing 6-Month Layoff

Raphael Assuncao could be sidelined for a significant period of time following his second-round knockout loss to Ricky Simon at UFC Fight Night 199. The veteran Brazilian bantamweight needs a left knee MRI and doctor clearance or he will be out until June 17. At a minimum, Assuncao is suspended until Feb. 2 with no contact until Jan. 18. A full list of medical suspensions from the event was recently released to mixedmartialarts.com.
UFC
Sherdog

Report: Chael Sonnen Cited for Battery Following Alleged Hotel Brawl in Las Vegas

Chael Sonnen received five battery citations after an alleged brawl at the Four Seasons hotel in Las Vegas on Saturday night, according to a report from TMZ Sports. The former UFC title challenger was detained but not arrested because police did not witness the incident. However, TMZ Sports did obtain video of Sonnen being led away in handcuffs. Authorities are still investigating the incident.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Sherdog

The Fight Business Podcast: UFC 269 PPV Buys, Nunes & Poirier Loss, PFL Challenger Series

Welcome back to the Fight Business Podcast, Patrick Auger's weekly show dedicated to the business side of mixed martial arts. This week Auger gives his estimate on UFC 269 pay-per-view buys, explores if Amanda Nunes and Dustin Poirier losing is a bad thing for business. Also touched on is a look into PFL Challengers series with its celeb judges like Mike Tyson plus its deal with Fubo Streaming service, UFC making a deal with French broadcaster Canal+, who will broadcast the UFC to 25 French-speaking countries and finally how the UFC is no longer paying for COVID testing for its fighters.
UFC

