Netflix Cancels Julie and the Phantoms

As part of HBO Max's new 2022 teaser trailer, the streamer provided fans with a first look at Scoob!: Holiday Haunt, a Christmas-themed spinoff of the Scoob! animated movie that hit last year. Scoob! was a CG-animated prequel story that told the origin of Mystery, Inc., including the first meeting of Scooby-Doo and Shaggy, while also introducing various other members of the Hanna-Barbera universe, like Falcon and Captain Caveman, who made their theatrical feature film debut. In the movie, Scooby and the gang face their most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this dogpocalypse, the gang discovers that Scooby has an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined.
Comments / 0