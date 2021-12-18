Netflix Cancels Julie and the Phantoms

Though perhaps the victim of bad timing, HBO Max has released the first three episodes of one of the absolute best TV shows of the year, Station Eleven. The first three of ten episodes are now streaming on the platform and as of this writing the series has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with ComicBook.com's own Nicole Drum giving the series a 5 out of 5 in our official review. Based on the award winning novel by Emily St. John Mandel, Station Eleven is described as "post-apocalyptic saga" which follows the survivors of a devastating flu and their attempts to rebuild and reimagine the world anew – while holding on to the best of what's been lost.

