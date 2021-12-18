Jazz's Mike Conley: Resting Saturday

The Utah Jazz lost close games to both the San Antonio Spurs and the Washington Wizards this weekend. Locke has rewatched the final 6 minutes of each game to see what happened and how come the Jazz couldn’t grab two games you would have thought they should have won. David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz, Now live each morning on You Tube Plus, Locke looks at the Jazz without Mike Conley and why that has been such a struggle this year in contrast to last year. Plus, a quick preview of tonight against LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO