Jets' Dave Lowry looks for first win vs. Blues

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe reeling Winnipeg Jets will try to give interim coach Dave Lowry his first victory when they host the St. Louis Blues on Sunday afternoon. Lowry replaced Paul Maurice Friday and lost his debut 5-2 to the Washington Capitals. The Jets were stunned by Maurice's sudden resignation and that showedon the...

heraldstandard.com

Jets beat Blues 4-2 for Lowry's 1st victory behind bench

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Linemates Nikolaj Ehlers, Mark Scheifele and Paul Stastny accounted for all the goals and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Sunday to give interim head coach Dave Lowry his first victory. Stastny scored twice and added an assist, Ehlers had a...
kingstonthisweek.com

Jets return to successful brand of hockey in win over Blues

Describing the Winnipeg Jets’ 4-2 victory over the visiting St. Louis Blues on Sunday afternoon at Canada Life Centre is a bit of a choose-your-own-adventure. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. You have interim head coach Dave Lowry recording his first win...
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
TheDailyBeast

NHL Shuts Down on COVID Surge, Beijing Olympics Decision for Players Is Imminent

The National Hockey League has halted its season as its rosters became ravaged by COVID outbreaks—and executives are reportedly on the verge of telling players they can’t travel to Beijing for the Winter Olympic Games in February. In an announcement late Monday, the NHL confirmed a shutdown after suspected Omicron cases ripped through 12 team camps and left more than 119 players in the league’s COVID containment protocols. The games still on the schedule for Tuesday will be played, but then the league will be put on pause until fixtures resume Monday. According to The Wall Street Journal, the sudden worsening of the pandemic is causing NHL executives concern about whether to allow players to take a break in February to go to Beijing. According to the Journal, the NHL can stop players from traveling if conditions are deemed to be “impractical or unsafe.” The league will reportedly announce its decision on Beijing later this week.
NBC Sports

NHL Power Rankings: Golden Knights climbing; Rangers slide

In this week’s edition of the NHL Power Rankings we start to see some of the expected contenders separating themselves from the rest of the pack in the league. The Carolina Hurricanes are back in the top spot, the Tampa Bay Lightning inch closer to the top spot, and the Vegas Golden Knights make a return to the top-10.
