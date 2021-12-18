YouTube TV loses ESPN, Disney channels after two companies fail to strike new deal

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As more and more people attempt to “cut the cord” and drop their cable television packages, users may find themselves looking away from YouTube TV. The platform announced Friday evening all Disney-owned channels would be unavailable on its platform.

The biggest impact will come to sports fans as they will lose access to the ESPN family of networks. Fans will also lose their local ABC station just as the college football bowl season gets underway, and the NFL Playoffs are just around the corner.

Sports fans are not the only ones who will miss out though. According to YouTube TV’s website, 18 channels have been lost while the two companies attempt to reach an agreement.

YouTube TV said the negotiations for the deal have been ongoing “with Disney for several months”, but failed to reach a new deal by the time the current deal expired. The company also said it will still work with Disney to reach a resolution.

For customers looking into other TV providers, Hulu Live and Sling TV are being passed around as good alternatives. Sling has a package called “Sling Orange” that primarily markets to sports fans.

One alternative that markets specifically to sports fans is fuboTV. Their standard price is $54.99 per month, and includes CBS Sports, Fox Sports, and the NFL Network, but excludes the ESPN family of networks.

YouTube TV said that it plans to lower the price of its plans from $64.99 per month to $49.99 per month while it attempts to reach a new deal with Disney.

