ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

YouTube TV loses ESPN, Disney channels after two companies fail to strike new deal

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fXsZA_0dQdIj3c00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As more and more people attempt to “cut the cord” and drop their cable television packages, users may find themselves looking away from YouTube TV. The platform announced Friday evening all Disney-owned channels would be unavailable on its platform.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AJJ3G_0dQdIj3c00
Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay leaving, cites personal reasons

The biggest impact will come to sports fans as they will lose access to the ESPN family of networks. Fans will also lose their local ABC station just as the college football bowl season gets underway, and the NFL Playoffs are just around the corner.

Sports fans are not the only ones who will miss out though. According to YouTube TV’s website, 18 channels have been lost while the two companies attempt to reach an agreement.

YouTube TV said the negotiations for the deal have been ongoing “with Disney for several months”, but failed to reach a new deal by the time the current deal expired. The company also said it will still work with Disney to reach a resolution.

Wichita company gets contract to supply parts for the Atlas V rocket

For customers looking into other TV providers, Hulu Live and Sling TV are being passed around as good alternatives. Sling has a package called “Sling Orange” that primarily markets to sports fans.

One alternative that markets specifically to sports fans is fuboTV. Their standard price is $54.99 per month, and includes CBS Sports, Fox Sports, and the NFL Network, but excludes the ESPN family of networks.

YouTube TV said that it plans to lower the price of its plans from $64.99 per month to $49.99 per month while it attempts to reach a new deal with Disney.

For more information, you can visit YouTube TV’s website by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Entertainment
Wichita, KS
Entertainment
Wichita, KS
Business
Local
Kansas Business
KSN News

Chiefs, Packers share best odds to win Super Bowl LVI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs sit atop the AFC standings after a seven-game win streak has made their 3-4 start seem like a distant memory. In the NFC, the Green Bay Packers are the first team in the NFL to clinch a playoff spot by winning their division. According to Bovada, […]
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Ramsay
KSN News

Report: No Chiefs players tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A positive sign after being hit hard by a COVID-19 outbreak, no Kansas City Chiefs players have tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to reports. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, no new positive test results were received after seven Chiefs were put on the reserve/COVID list on Tuesday […]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Tv#Espn#Sling Tv#Tv Streaming#Ksnw#Abc#Hulu Live And Sling Tv#Cbs Sports#Fox Sports#The Nfl Network
KSN News

Willie Gay, Josh Gordon spotted at Chiefs practice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A week after being placed on the reserve/COVID list, two Kansas City Chiefs players were back at practice ahead of the final home game of the season. Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. and wide receiver Josh Gordon were seen practicing with the rest of the team Wednesday. Gay and Gordon are […]
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
KSN News

KU basketball game cancelled due to COVID concerns

LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kansas men’s basketball has canceled their game with Colorado scheduled for Tuesday. The Jayhawks were scheduled to play Colorado in Boulder. The team announced the cancellation less than two hours before the game was scheduled to tipoff. “Our top priority since the start of the pandemic has been the health and safety of […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSN News

KSN News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy