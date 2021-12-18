ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Officially questionable

 4 days ago

Maxey (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Pelicans. Maxey...

Sixers Rule Out Tyrese Maxey vs. Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers have struggled to stay healthy as of late. This past weekend, they've hit a low point as the NBA was forced to postpone Philly's Sunday night matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night. As the league feared the Sixers wouldn't have the minimum of at...
Philadelphia's Tyrese Maxey (quad) remains out on Monday

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (quad) will not play in Monday's contest against the Boston Celtics. Maxey will miss his second straight game with a quad contusion. With Shake Milton in health protocols, Isaiah Joe is on track to play more minutes against a Boston team ranked 12th in defensive rating.
Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
Lonzo Ball On Why He Didn't Contract Covid: "I Mean, I Don't Really Do Too Much. I Just Play And Go Back Home."

The Chicago Bulls had a covid-19 outbreak, sidelining the majority of their roster, including their broadcasters. But one of the few unaffected players was Lonzo Ball. The outbreak dug deep into the team's core, having Zach LaVine, Javonte Green, and DeMar DeRozan out at almost the same time. As a result of the player shortage, the NBA postponed two of their games, giving some of their players time to recover and rejoin the squad.
Kyrie Irving Already In NBA’s COVID Protocols, Omarion Twitter Attacks

Kyrie Irving had one job. However, the Brooklyn Nets star, after beginning the steps to make his return to an NBA court, as already in the league’s COVID protocols. https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1472262282713382912 ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania broke the news on Twitter on Saturday (Dec. 18) afternoon within moments of each other, and the […]
Draymond Jr. steals show as Dubs foster family environment

Over the last decade or so, the Warriors have made sure to welcome the children of their players with open arms. Steph Curry's three kids are well-known. Zaza Pachulia's two sons have spent a lot of time around the facility. Andre Iguodala's son was part of the Warriors' 2014-15 NBA title celebration on the podium.
NBA COVID fallout: Lance Stephenson, Isaiah Thomas, Tyler Johnson among list of players on 10-day contracts

With more than 80 players in COVID health and safety protocols and the Omicron variant spreading at shocking speed, the NBA and the players union have agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters. Teams will be permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and they will be required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN.
