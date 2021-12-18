ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry County, SC

Newberry County Council approves premium pay

By Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 4 days ago

NEWBERRY COUNTY — During a special called meeting last week, Newberry County Council authorized premium pay for certain employees and volunteers in Newberry County via the American Rescue Plan Act.

According to the resolution authorizing the premium pay, qualifying individuals must have worked between April 2020 and April 2021 and be currently employed as of the date of the resolution.

The qualifying individual’s premium pay will be based on the following tiers:

• $2,500 gross for critical infrastructure and high degrees of COVID exposure (FTE law enforcement, public safety, public works, building maintenance, custodial, coroner).

• $1,500 gross for administrative support and leadership (FTE) who worked through the height of the pandemic.

• $1,000 gross for volunteers (fire, rescue, hazmat) who complied with the volunteer incentive program for 2020 and for part-time deputy coroners.

A written statement is required for each individual who will receive premium pay and whose salary is greater than $69,345 justifying why this individual qualifies to receive premium pay, per the resolution. The statement is to be signed by the department head.

Premium pay will be taxed for federal, state, social security, and Medicare. However, no deductions will be made for S.C. retirement (SCRS or PORS.).

Funding for this Premium Pay one-time disbursement will be taken from funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The resolution was approved after Councilperson Travis Reeder made a motion and Councilperson Johnny Mack Scurry gave a second.

Staff indicated that they will get the checks out to staff by the end of the year.

Councilperson Henry Livingston stated that this will include elected officials, with the exception of members of council.

“It is not enough to truly compensate everything you’ve done, but thank y’all again and I hope this a little token of appreciation out of that money,” said Livingston.

Comments / 2

Related
Newberry Observer

FLC approves bids for properties

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Forfeited Land Commission recently approved two bids made for forfeited properties in the county. Two bids were received for 1508 Nance Street — owned by the FLC since April 2018. The asking price was $2,161.98, the first bid was from SC Newberry 3432917 – TRUST (Josh Speiss as agent) of Niwot, Colorado, for the asking price. The second bid was from A31 Land Trust C/O Eric Herm, Trustee, of Port St. Lucie, Florida in the amount of $301.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

The shortage of volunteer firefighters

At first look, it seems simple. There’s a building with big doors that open to reveal large firetrucks, and there are people moving around inside. They’re waiting for a call to action, a signal that somebody’s house or business is in danger – it’s on fire. And then, they spring into action, climb on one or more trucks, and drive off to put out the fire. Right?
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Rep. Martin pleads not guilty to indictments

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Rep. Rick Martin appeared in court on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, where he plead not guilty to the indictments of misconduct in office and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Martin also requested a jury trial for both indictmements. Kinli Abee, assistant attorney general, provided...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry City Council hears CPST project update

NEWBERRY — Newberry City Council was addressed by staff, community members last week as part of a Capital Project Sales Tax update. “We have studied a couple of things that we have been thinking about adding a sponsorship letter to,” Mayor Foster Senn said. “And we’re going to hear those tonight.”
NEWBERRY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Newberry County, SC
Newberry County, SC
Government
Newberry Observer

City of Newberry receives grant for park renovations

NEWBERRY — More renovations are planned for Wise Street Park in the City of Newberry thanks to a recently awarded federal grant. Parks Recreation and Tourism Director Scott Sawyer said the city recently received a highly anticipated Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grant totaling $175,000. With the help of...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

County Council OKs FILOT agreement

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Council has approved third, and final, reading of a fee in lieu of tax (FILOT) and incentive agreement between the county and Daeyoung Electronics (previously referred to as Project Sun Rise). According to Rick Farmer, economic development director, this will be a $51-million investment, with 224...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry NAACP host Holiday Drop-In

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Branch of the NAACP is hosting a holiday drop-in on Monday, December 13, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. at the Old Newberry Hotel, 1110 Caldwell Street, Newberry. The public is invited and new members are welcome. The Newberry NAACP requests guest wear masks.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

S.C. a national leader on timely financial reporting

Each fall, my office releases the state’s financial report for the prior fiscal year. The Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, commonly called a CAFR, is a detailed, 300-plus page “report card” on the state’s fiscal condition. Prepared the same way businesses put together summaries for shareholders, it includes information on assets, liabilities, long-term debt, revenues, expenditures and cash flows. All states and most towns, cities, counties, school districts and colleges and universities produce such yearly reports.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Material#Medicare#Newberry County Council#Covid#Social Security#Scrs#Pors
Newberry Observer

Newberry County has a new administrator

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Council voted to offer the position of county administrator to Christopher Inglese on Nov. 17, following executive session. Following coming out of executive session, Councilperson Todd Johnson made a motion that council authorize the county attorneys and consulting agency (Parker Poe Consulting) to finish contract negotiations, consistent with what was discussed in executive session, and they offered the county administrator (position) to Christopher Inglese. The motion was seconded by Councilperson Nick Shealy.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy