Newberry County Council approves premium pay

NEWBERRY COUNTY — During a special called meeting last week, Newberry County Council authorized premium pay for certain employees and volunteers in Newberry County via the American Rescue Plan Act.

According to the resolution authorizing the premium pay, qualifying individuals must have worked between April 2020 and April 2021 and be currently employed as of the date of the resolution.

The qualifying individual’s premium pay will be based on the following tiers:

• $2,500 gross for critical infrastructure and high degrees of COVID exposure (FTE law enforcement, public safety, public works, building maintenance, custodial, coroner).

• $1,500 gross for administrative support and leadership (FTE) who worked through the height of the pandemic.

• $1,000 gross for volunteers (fire, rescue, hazmat) who complied with the volunteer incentive program for 2020 and for part-time deputy coroners.

A written statement is required for each individual who will receive premium pay and whose salary is greater than $69,345 justifying why this individual qualifies to receive premium pay, per the resolution. The statement is to be signed by the department head.

Premium pay will be taxed for federal, state, social security, and Medicare. However, no deductions will be made for S.C. retirement (SCRS or PORS.).

Funding for this Premium Pay one-time disbursement will be taken from funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The resolution was approved after Councilperson Travis Reeder made a motion and Councilperson Johnny Mack Scurry gave a second.

Staff indicated that they will get the checks out to staff by the end of the year.

Councilperson Henry Livingston stated that this will include elected officials, with the exception of members of council.

“It is not enough to truly compensate everything you’ve done, but thank y’all again and I hope this a little token of appreciation out of that money,” said Livingston.