Clippers' Paul George: Unlikely to play Saturday

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (elbow) is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. George has been out since December 6 due to an elbow sprain, but it seems as though he'll be given a chance to suit up Monday night. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours for a better read on his potential availability (or lack thereof). Should George play, Terance Mann or Luke Kennard could revert to a bench role.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO