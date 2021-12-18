ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clippers' Paul George: Unlikely to play Saturday

Coach Tyronn Lue said at shootaround that he thinks George (elbow) "is going...

AllClippers

Floyd Mayweather's Heartwarming Message to Paul George

Many people forget Paul George suffered through one of the worst injuries in NBA history, but Floyd Mayweather isn't one of them. "I was telling @ygtrece that I’m proud of him," Mayweather said about Paul George on an Instagram post. "He dealt with a severe injury and came back stronger. I also let him know I’m just like an NBA player because I ball everywhere I go. Lol"
AllClippers

Injury Update: Paul George Playing vs. Spurs

After missing five games with an elbow sprain, LA Clippers star Paul George is set to return. Head coach Ty Lue said before the game that George would play and start against the San Antonio Spurs. The Clippers went 3-2 in George's 5-game absence, and will undoubtedly be glad to...
numberfire.com

Paul George (elbow) questionable for Clippers on Monday

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (elbow) is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. George has been out since December 6 due to an elbow sprain, but it seems as though he'll be given a chance to suit up Monday night. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours for a better read on his potential availability (or lack thereof). Should George play, Terance Mann or Luke Kennard could revert to a bench role.
Pasadena Star-News

Paul George returns, but Dejounte Murray, Spurs blow out Clippers

LOS ANGELES — And Tyronn Lue talked about being frustrated before the game. Just about everything was a struggle for his Clippers on Monday, when they made their final game at Staples Center as Staples Center (it will officially be Crypto.com Arena when the Clippers host Denver on Dec. 26) one to forget.
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
NBC Sports

Shumpert reveals very unique reason he hates Warriors

Iman Shumpert was a member of three Cleveland Cavaliers teams that faced off against the Warriors in the NBA Finals. Shumpert, who went 1-2 against the Warriors under the bright lights, understandably has no love lost for Steph Curry and Co. However, the former swingman does have a very specific reason for hating, in sports terms, the Warriors.
fadeawayworld.net

Lonzo Ball On Why He Didn't Contract Covid: "I Mean, I Don't Really Do Too Much. I Just Play And Go Back Home."

The Chicago Bulls had a covid-19 outbreak, sidelining the majority of their roster, including their broadcasters. But one of the few unaffected players was Lonzo Ball. The outbreak dug deep into the team's core, having Zach LaVine, Javonte Green, and DeMar DeRozan out at almost the same time. As a result of the player shortage, the NBA postponed two of their games, giving some of their players time to recover and rejoin the squad.
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics add 15-year NBA veteran via hardship exception

At least one reinforcement has arrived for the Boston Celtics. The Celtics are signing veteran wing C.J. Miles to the NBA hardship exception, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday. The hardship exception is a temporary roster spot that allows a team to exceed the 15-man roster limit if it has at least three players who have missed at least three consecutive games due to illness or injury.
92.7 The Block

Kyrie Irving Already In NBA’s COVID Protocols, Omarion Twitter Attacks

Kyrie Irving had one job. However, the Brooklyn Nets star, after beginning the steps to make his return to an NBA court, as already in the league’s COVID protocols. https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1472262282713382912 ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania broke the news on Twitter on Saturday (Dec. 18) afternoon within moments of each other, and the […]
