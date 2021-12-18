ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Mountain Wheels: Kia’s Carnival blends the world of SUV and futuristic minivan

By Andy Stonehouse Mountain Wheels
Summit Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are still many driving families out there for whom a massive SUV is not quite the right answer to their multiperson journeys — or load of kid-related cargo. To provide what is perhaps the most futuristic answer to that need, and to largely transcend the ignominy faced by those who...

www.summitdaily.com

MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Pros and Cons Review: Truly an SUV With a Bed

MotorTrend's Truck of the Year competition isn't a comparison test—like all Of The Years, entrants are considered against our criteria—but when it came to the new 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz, judges found it difficult to avoid comparisons with the new 2022 Ford Maverick, the other new compact pickup truck that dropped this year.
BUYING CARS
Herald Community Newspapers

Updated Kia Sportage Blends Sporty and Stylish

- Today’s car shoppers want it all -- style, luxury, efficiency, and reliability. The subcompact SUV segment continues to be popular, but there is a new option on the market -- the 2023 Kia Sportage. The Sportage, Kia’s longest running nameplate, debuted the redesigned model at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show.
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

All-New Kia Carens Adopts SUV Looks, Retains Family-Friendly Character

After showing as a teaser and a pair of official sketches, Kia has unveiled the all-new fourth-generation of the Carens in India. The model is dubbed as a “three-row recreational vehicle” adopting SUV/crossover styling cues while retaining the family-friendly character of its predecessors with a focus on practicality.
CARS
State
Colorado State
SFGate

First Drive: The Hyundai Santa Cruz Is the Most Intriguing Pickup Alternative in Decades

There are three harsh realities in the pickup world that are rarely publicly acknowledged by automakers riding the wave of profits generated by this ultra-popular class of vehicle: a vanishingly small percentage of truck owners ever subject their rigs to off-road punishment more rigorous than a muddy field, the average trailer load on U.S. highways hovers around the 3,500-lbs mark, and for nine out of every ten miles that roll by on the odometer, the cargo bed out back is hauling air.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
arcamax.com

Auto review: Kia Carnival is an impressive minivan with a crossover look

Sometimes, you just need a minivan. SUVs can’t match them when comes to their sheer volume, particularly for chores like carting four full-size suitcases and two carry-ons, not to mention two parents about to take their first post-pandemic vacation. That’s a lot, but the 2022 Kia Carnival minivan can handle my parents’ frequent changes of clothing. And it does so with a heavy dose of style.
BUYING CARS
nationalblackguide.com

Kia Intensifies the Competition with Sorento, K5, and Carnival

Kia Motor Company, South Korea’s second-largest automobile manufacturer, is now a force to be reckoned with worldwide, with a full lineup of SUVs, sedans, and a minivan. Once a bland maker of economy vehicles, Kia competes with popular and European cars with advanced technology, designs, fuel economy, and performance.
CARS
#Kia Carnival#Carnival Rides#Minivan#Vehicles#Mountain Wheels#Chrysler#American#Toyota#Chevy
CarBuzz.com

Say Hello To Kia's New Three-Row SUV

Kia has a lot to celebrate this year. Despite challenges brought by the semi-conductor chip crisis, Kia is ending the year on a huge high and has already beaten its all-time sales record in America thanks to high demand for new SUVs like the Telluride and redesigned Sorento. Today, Kia is welcoming a new member to its SUV family: say hello to the 2022 Kia Carens, which was teased earlier this month.
BUYING CARS
Truth About Cars

Ford Has Officially Run Out of Maverick Pickups

Word on the street is that Ford’s new “compact” pickup has been such as smashing success that the automaker is fresh out of product — at least in hybrid guise. While the 2.0-liter turbo offers substantially more power and towing capability, the default 2.5-liter Duratec four-cylinder gasoline engine with a hybrid electric motor still produces an agreeable 191 horsepower and 173 lb-ft of torque. Mated to Ford’s e-CVT gearbox, the Environmental Protection Agency suggest the pickup delivers 42 mpg around town and 33 mpg on the highway. Considering that the vehicle retails just below $20,000 (before you account for taxes and dealer fees), offers a conservatively sized truck bed, and seats five, it’s little wonder that Ford’s tapped out in an era where people are being forced to tighten their belts.
CARS
Jalopnik

At $12,900, Does This 1966 Ford Mustang Wagon Deliver?

Plenty of people took issue with Ford’s side-glance branding of its four-door electric car as a Mustang. If you’re among those naysayers, then turn away from today’s Nice Price or No Dice custom Mustang panel wagon. If, however, you’re ok with all things Mustang, then read on. Speaking of reading,...
BUYING CARS
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Robb Report

Car of the Week: This 1,080 HP One-Off Mustang Restomod Is Heading to Auction for a Good Cause

Ever since the movie Gone in 60 Seconds presented Eleanor as its star car, restomod Mustang fastbacks have dominated the imaginations of both custom builders and Mustang lovers who appreciate the combination of classic style and modern American muscle. And let’s face it, there are few cars more evocative of speed, swagger and sheer seductive appeal than a long, low fastback ‘Stang with a fire-breathing Ford crate engine and modern underpinnings. Now, Kendall Motor Oil has written the check to build a one-of-a-kind Mustang restomod called, appropriately, The Kendall Custom, inspired by Carroll Shelby’s 1967 Shelby GT500 and featuring the components...
CARS
Motorious

1970 Chevelle SS Found Parked On Garage Lift Since 1978

This ridiculous muscle car is packing some major surprises under the hood and in its history. The 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle is one of America’s most excellent muscle car machines ever to hit the asphalt. Of course, there is a considerable following surrounding these incredible cars as they introduced the nation to a new style of Chevy power and performance. This means that the engine is always the star of the show, and there is one engine that shines exceptionally bright in the GM performance line. That motor is the 454 ci LS6 V8 engine, making this car a beast on the streets and the drag strip. Though Chevelles of this specification are getting pretty rare these days, one guy was able to find a beautiful example of one of these ridiculous machines.
CARS
TrendHunter.com

SUV All-Wheel-Drive Improvements

The newest SUV from 'Mazda,' the 2022 'CX-9,' will feature an improved all-wheel-drive (AWD) and a lower price tag than its 2021.5 predecessor. Previously, AWD was an upgradable option on some Mazda models, but the automaker is striving to make this feature a standard on its flagship SUV. The 2022...
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Least Reliable Car in America

Car sales in the United States have hit an unusual patch. Demand is at high levels, likely because people could not get to dealers early on during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, a tremendous shortage of the semiconductors used in car electronics, navigation, and entertainment systems has caused large manufacturers to close assembly […]
BUYING CARS
designboom.com

this iconic 1966 ford mustang has been converted into a pickup truck

The 1966 ford mustang sees a pickup transformation. of all the ford mustangs produced, a 1965 or 1966 is certainly one of the most quintessential variations. so much so, that the vintage mustang has become such an icon that it is verging on commonplace. in response, the owner of this 1966 model gave the car a unique conversion by swapping out the powertrain to transform it into a pickup truck. the conversion had just sold this week for $15,000 USD.
CARS
Robb Report

Forget Jump Starts: The All-Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Can Actually Charge Other EVs

The Ford F-150 Lightning isn’t just a battery-powered truck; it’s also an EV charger on wheels. The Detroit automaker has just announced its eagerly anticipated all-electric pickup will be able to charge other EVs. You won’t need a special accessory to take advantage of the feature, either—just your charging cord and an adaptor. F-150 Lightning and F-150 Powerboost hybrid drivers will be able to “share” power with other electrified vehicles—even those not made by Ford—thanks to Pro Power Onboard generator, according to a press release. All you need to do is connect one end of the Ford Mobile Power Cord to the...
CARS

