76ers' Joel Embiid: Questionable vs. Pels

Joel Embiid finishing second in last season’s MVP voting is still showing up his potential and making a feat case to run again. Bringing the era of post domination by centers at National Basketball Association Joel Embiid is also a guy you can pass the ball to sink in some three pointers and good mid range buckets. Joel Embiid is one of the most efficient center in modern era when it comes to shoot the ball but at same time is also a beast in the post.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO