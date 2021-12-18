ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
76ers' Joel Embiid: Questionable vs. Pels

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Embiid is questionable for Sunday's game against the Pelicans due to left...

www.cbssports.com

firstsportz.com

Twitter reacts to Joel Embiid erupting for 41 points and a crazy stat line as Philadelphia 76ers edge Boston Celtics.

Joel Embiid finishing second in last season’s MVP voting is still showing up his potential and making a feat case to run again. Bringing the era of post domination by centers at National Basketball Association Joel Embiid is also a guy you can pass the ball to sink in some three pointers and good mid range buckets. Joel Embiid is one of the most efficient center in modern era when it comes to shoot the ball but at same time is also a beast in the post.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Sixers react to Joel Embiid’s dominant showing vs. Celtics

Heading into their matchup with the Boston Celtics, the Philadelphia 76ers found themselves with the deck stacked against them. Between injuries and health and safety protocols, they were once again playing extremely shorthanded. Despite being without a large chunk of his normal rotation, Doc Rivers still had three key players at his disposal.
NBA
phillyvoice.com

Instant observations: Joel Embiid carries Sixers down stretch for win vs. Celtics

Joel Embiid put the Sixers on his back during a devastating fourth-quarter run, pushing the Sixers to a 108-103 victory in Boston. • Say this about the Sixers after last week's brutal run of games — they finally avoided getting off to a terrible start. In spite of a fire alarm delaying the beginning of the game, Philadelphia managed to stay loose and get out to an early lead against the Celtics, a novelty for this group recently.
NBA
nbcboston.com

Celtics Vs. 76ers Takeaways: C's Can't Stop Joel Embiid in Loss

Celtics-76ers takeaways: No stopping Joel Embiid this time originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics couldn't hold on vs. the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night in what marked yet another frustrating defeat. A disastrous fourth quarter was the difference as the C's were on the wrong side of...
NBA
NBA

Joel Embiid and Sixers Beat Celtics in Boston | At The Buzzer

The 76ers (16-15) defeated the Boston Celtics (15-16), 108-103, on the road on Monday night. In snapping a three-game losing skid, the Sixers finished 36-for-72 (.500) from the field, 10-for-25 (.400) from beyond the arc and 26-for-31 (.839) from the free-throw line. The Celtics shot 38-for-82 (.463) overall, 7-for-27 (.259) from 3-point range and 20-for-25 (.800) from the foul line.
NBA
libertyballers.com

Joel Embiid is closing games and crushing narratives

To borrow a quote from former Sixers player and coach Doug Collins, the Sixers simply got Joel Embiid the ball and got the [bleep] out of the way down the stretch of Monday’s 108-103 win over the Celtics. It’s clear that Embiid is the Sixers’ closer and crushing narratives...
NBA
Yardbarker

Joel Embiid, Danny Green Cleared for Action vs. Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers will miss a handful of key players on Monday night when they return to the floor to face the Boston Celtics. On Monday morning, the Sixers wasted no time ruling out Georges Niang, Shake Milton, and Andre Drummond as they were entered in the NBA's health and safety protocol last week.
NBA
97.3 ESPN

Joel Embiid Closes Out Boston on Monday Night

As the game clock began to wind down, the Sixers needed a bucket to put the Boston Celtics away on Monday night. The Sixers dynamic big man, took a pass from Seth Curry and never looked back. Embiid caught just off the left block with 1:25 remaining in the game and the Sixers leading by one and hit a fade-away jumper to give the Sixers a 101-98 advantage.
NBA
