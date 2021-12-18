ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brexit minister Lord Frost resigns from Cabinet – reports

By The Newsroom
 4 days ago
Brexit minister Lord Frost has resigned from the Cabinet, the Mail on Sunday has reported.

Lord Frost, who has led negotiations with the EU, is reported to have handed in his resignation letter to Boris Johnson last week.

But the Mail on Sunday reported he had been convinced to stay on until January.

The newspaper reported it was the introduction of Plan B coronavirus measures that prompted Lord Frost’s decision, including the implementation of Covid passes.

It also said that he had become disillusioned by tax rises and the cost of net zero policies.

Lord Frost has recently been locked in tense rounds of talks with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic as the UK and the EU attempt to close gaps in post-Brexit arrangements.

newschain

Johnson faces calls to outline Covid strategy as Wales prepares to tighten curbs

Boris Johnson has been urged to outline his post-Christmas Covid strategy, as Wales became the latest part of the UK to outline a tightening of restrictions. The Prime Minister has reassured people that no further curbs will be introduced in England before December 25, given there is not enough evidence on the severity of the Omicron variant and hospital admission to justify stricter measures.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Liz Truss accused of using Article 16 threat to bolster position with Brexiteers

Liz Truss was today accused of using her new Brexit responsibilities to position herself for a future Tory leadership contest, after she told European Commission vice-president Maroš ŠefÄoviÄ in their first phone talks that she was ready to suspend the UK/EU agreement on the Irish border by invoking Article 16.To some observers, Boris Johnson’s appointment of the foreign secretary to lead Brexit talks is a way to broker a less belligerent approach to Brussels, after David Frost’s repeated threats to suspend the Northern Ireland Protocol at the risk of an EU trade war.She also signed up to the PM’s...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson warns public to expect new curbs to control spread of Omicron

Boris Johnson has warned the public to expect new controls to curb the spread of the Omicron variant amid fears the NHS could be overwhelmed.Following a special two-hour meeting of the Cabinet the Prime Minister said they were monitoring the data “hour by hour”.However, he said the arguments for taking action were “very, very finely balanced” – indicating fresh measures were unlikely before Christmas.“Unfortunately I must say to people that we will have to reserve the possibility of taking further action to protect the public, to protect public health, to protect our NHS,” he said.“We are looking at all kinds...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

VIEW Reaction to report that UK Brexit minister Frost has quit

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Britain's Brexit minister David Frost has resigned due to disillusionment with Boris Johnson's government, dealing a blow to the embattled prime minister just as the Omicron variant sweeps across the country, the Mail on Sunday newspaper said. Following is reaction to the report:. * Downing...
POLITICS
The Independent

Lord Frost resigns from government in fresh crisis for Boris Johnson

Brexit minister David Frost has resigned from Boris Johnson’s cabinet in protest at “the direction of travel,” triggering a fresh crisis inside Downing Street after an already turbulent week for the prime minister.Lord Frost – one of the most popular members of the cabinet among the Conservative faithful – handed in his resignation a week ago and had been persuaded to stay in his post until January but last night said he would step down “with immediate effect.”His resignation represents a major political blow for the prime minister who is already facing a series of crises over “gatherings” in...
POLITICS
houstonianonline.com

British Brexit Secretary Frost resigns abroad

Frost confirmed he had resigned after Britain’s Daily Mail reported, among other things, that he did not agree with the “political direction” of the ruling Conservative Party. Johnson reportedly convinced him to stay until January, but Frost later said his resignation was effective immediately. setback. His departure...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: Liz Truss takes over Brexit talks after Lord Frost resignation

Foreign secretary Liz Truss is to take over Lord Frost’s responsibility for the UK’s future relations with the EU, Downing Street said. Brexit minister David Frost resigned from Boris Johnson’s cabinet in protest at “the direction of travel,” triggering a fresh crisis inside Downing Street after an already turbulent week for the prime minister.In his resignation letter, Lord Frost told the prime minister he was also disappointed about Covid restrictions, warning him not to be “tempted by the kind of coercive measures we have seen elsewhere.”His resignation represents a major political blow for the prime minister who is already...
POLITICS
The Independent

Truss: We need quick progress but UK position unchanged over NI Protocol

Liz Truss wants talks with the EU over Irish trading arrangements to “pick up the pace” in the new year.The Foreign Secretary also insisted the UK’s position on the Northern Ireland Protocol has “not changed” following the departure of Lord Frost as Brexit minister.Her comments came after her first call with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic since she took over responsibility for the UK’s future relationship with the EU.Lord Frost quit as a Brexit minister over the weekend, citing the “current direction of travel” of the Government as well as fears over “coercive” Covid measures for his decision.Statement on first...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Johnson accused of ‘ducking difficult decisions’ over Christmas lockdown

Boris Johnson has been accused of “ducking difficult decisions” after he drew back from imposing new Covid rules in the run-up to Christmas despite fears the NHS could be overwhelmed.Following a special two-hour meeting of the Cabinet the Prime Minister said he had to “reserve the possibility” that further action would be needed at some point to curb the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.However, he said there were still “uncertainties” around the severity of the new strain, as well as the rate of hospital admissions associated with it, and its impact on the effectiveness of the vaccines.Please exercise...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson news: Tory polls dive as police watchdog to decide on No 10 party probe before Christmas

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is due to decide before the end of the week whether it will investigate a Green peer’s complaint about the Metropolitan Police’s handling of an alleged Downing Street party.Baroness Jones of Moulsecoomb suggested the force’s “refusal to investigate” allegations about an event held at No 10 on 18 December last year – during lockdown – could amount to “aiding and abetting a criminal offence”.In her complaint, Lady Jones also claimed commissioner Dame Cressida Dick’s refusal to look into the potentially illegal Christmas do could amount to “a conflict of interest and a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ministers reportedly resisting calls for new restrictions before Christmas

Ministers have reportedly pushed back against calls from scientific advisers for new measures to tackle the Omicron variant before Christmas.Confirmed cases of the faster-spreading strain have risen by more than 12,000 in the UK – and London’s cases alone topped 10,000, according to the latest data on Sunday.But around one third of the Cabinet are said to be reluctant to support new restrictions in the coming days, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak among them, according to The Times.The paper reported that 10 ministers are resisting a call by the Government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The government has agreed to allow the biggest superspreader event of the year to go ahead as usual

As a response to the rise of the Omicron variant, “keeping the data under constant review” is not exactly a call to arms. The prime minister and his cabinet held an emergency (virtual) cabinet meeting to discuss whether they should approve one of three packages of measures to slow the spread of the virus, reduce the jeopardy to the NHS, protect health and save lives – albeit mostly after Christmas Day. Yet they emerged with nothing.
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory anger as Boris Johnson delays decision on further Covid restrictions

Boris Johnson has sparked fury among Tory backbenchers by putting off a decision on new Covid restrictions in the festive period.The prime minister called a meeting of cabinet today, after scientists warned that fresh curbs are needed urgently to stem the rising tide of infections with the highly contagious Omicron variant.But Downing Street sources said there were “no plans” for a press conference today to make announcements on any changes.Influential Conservative backbencher Mark Harper, the chair of the Covid Recovery Group of lockdown-sceptic backbenchers, said that the continuing uncertainty was “unacceptable” at a time when families are trying to decide...
WORLD
The Independent

Covid: Cases surge in UK as 91,743 new cases and 44 deaths reported within 28 days

The UK reported 91,743 new coronavirus cases Monday as cases of the new Omicron variant continue to spread.This is the second highest daily figure since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 8,044 were confirmed cases of the Omicron variant, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said. This brings the total confirmed cases of the variant in the UK to 45,145.There were also 44 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, government figures showed.The #COVID19 Dashboard has been updated: https://t.co/XhspoyTG79On 20 December, 91,743 new cases and 44 deaths within 28 days of a positive test were reported across...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

EU takes aim at Poland amid fears for bloc's legal order

The European Union on Wednesday launched legal action against Poland over recent decisions by one of the country’s top courts which have raised troubling questions about the 27-nation bloc’s legal order.In October, Poland’s constitutional court ruled that Polish laws have supremacy over those of the EU in areas where they conflict. When countries join the EU, as Poland did in 2004, they must bring their laws into line with the bloc’s regulations. The European Court of Justice is supreme arbiter of those rules.In launching its legal action, the EU’s executive branch, the European Commission said that it sees...
POLITICS
AFP

Channel migrant crossings to UK more than triple in 2021 

Arash took his first steps on English soil on a cloudy, drizzly day in May, after attempting a perilous crossing of the Channel from northern France. Arash, 28, who is now seeking asylum in Britain, is one of more than 27,000 people who attempted the perilous journey in 2021 -- a record.
IMMIGRATION
