The first FFVII The First Soldier survey is out, and it brings up the possibility of PC and console versions of the game again. At the very end, it asks people what they might want in the future. Ports are among the options. Prior to that, it asks the sorts of questions folks might expect. Also, everyone who fills it out will get two Shinra Pack Tickets for cosmetic items. If over 7,777 fill it out, everyone gets an additional Shinra Pack Ticket.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO