SpaceX Launched 52 Starlink Satellites Saturday Morning

By Edhat Staff
Santa Barbara Edhat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA SpaceX rocket launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base carrying 52 Starlink internet satellites into orbit early Saturday. The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 4:41 a.m. and arced over the Pacific and...

Robb Report

Want to Be a Space Cowboy? Cosmonaut Training Camps Are Popping up All Over

Space tourism is about to blast off. This year, Blue Origin, Space X and Virgin Galactic all sent everyday citizens into the stratosphere and the Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa and his assistant became the ninth and tenth civilians to visit the International Space Station on December 8. In 2022, the frequency of launches and the options for leaving Earth’s atmosphere will only increase. For citizen astronauts who want to boldly go where William Shatner has now finally gone—or anyone who’s even thinking about going—the journey starts with space training, which is increasingly accessible through a number of companies and at varying...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

SpaceX launches two missions in one day, setting new record

SpaceX has made two launches within one day using its Falcon 9 rockets, setting a new record for the shortest interval yet between launches. On Saturday, December 18, the company launched its Turksat 5B mission from Cape Canaveral, carrying a satellite into orbit late in the evening. SpaceX livestreamed the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

NASA sets new launch date for Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft

NASA has announced it’s targeting May 2022 for the second orbital test flight of Boeing’s beleaguered Starliner CST-100 spacecraft, which could one day transport astronauts to and from the International Space Station (ISS). The first uncrewed test flight (OFT-1) of Boeing’s spacecraft took place in December 2019 and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IFLScience

NASA Is About To Open A 50-Year-Old Sealed Lunar Sample From Apollo 17

Back in December 1972, Apollo 17 Commander Eugene Cernan collected a sample of lunar soil from the Taurus-Littrow Valley on the Moon, before returning the material to Earth inside a vacuum-sealed cylinder. For the past 49 years, the sample has remained untouched, yet scientists are now preparing to pierce the container and analyze its contents.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

Check out this incredibly detailed Mars imagery captured by NASA’s rover

NASA has released an impressive video showing the Martian landscape as seen from its Perseverance rover. The video (below) is based on a panoramic image shared by the space agency several days ago. However, in this latest release, Perseverance project scientist Ken Farley offers a fresh perspective by describing key areas of interest.
ASTRONOMY

