ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kurtenbach: The 49ers have three big questions to answer down the stretch

By Dieter Kurtenbach
Oroville Mercury-Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 49ers have four games remaining. Two wins and they’re in the playoffs. One might even get it done. But merely making the playoffs isn’t the goal, right?. No, if this team makes the tournament, they should try to go all the way. And the only way...

www.orovillemr.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
The Spun

Brett Favre Makes Bold Declaration About Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has played just as well as ever in 2021. He proved that by hitting a major franchise milestone in Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Rodgers tied Packers legend Brett Favre for the most touchdowns in franchise history over the weekend when he...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demeco Ryans
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Seahawks#Bengals#American Football#Niners#Titans
The Spun

Look: Cole Beasley Has Strong Message After Positive Test

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

What the Packers Said After Escaping Baltimore With a Win

(Opening Statement) "It's never easy in this league. And like we told our team; we will always celebrate victories, and there is also a lot take from that game in terms of what we need to improve upon. I think really in all three phases. There is definitely room for improvement. But you have to give Baltimore a ton of credit. I think a lot of teams would have folded when you are down 14 points. You just go for it in your own territory, and their defense came up big. Stopping us, holding us to a field goal to keep it at a two-possession game. Their offense battled back and scored. Certainly, we didn't end the game offensively the way we like to with that three-and-out. And then they were able to score again. But ultimately, our defense made the play when we had to make it. We're certainly happy about winning the [NFC] North again. But also understand, there's three very tough games in front of us."
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Make Major Roster Decision On TE Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had his best performance of the year this past Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, there’s a chance he could miss the Chiefs’ next game. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kansas City placed Kelce on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list on...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Big Lead

Tom Brady Threw an Interception and a Fit Against the New Orleans Saints

Tom Brady struggled against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday Night Football in Week 15. Brady completed 25 of 45 passes for 190 yards and an interception as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were shut out by a division rival at home. C.J. Gardner-Johnson picked off Brady to ice the game late in the fourth quarter and then things got crazy.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy