NHL

2 More Bruins Players in COVID Protocol Amid Team Outbreak; Games Postponed Thru Dec. 26

By Asher Klein
NBC Connecticut
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo more Bruins players have been placed in the league's COVID-19 protocol, the team announced Saturday, and Boston's season has been temporarily shut down amid the rising COVID cases. Forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar join at least seven other Bruins players and two staff members who were already...

The Spun

Look: Cole Beasley Has Strong Message After Positive Test

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
NFL
Person
Curtis Lazar
Person
Taylor Hall
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
WGR550

Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
NHL
#Covid#Bruins Players#The Colorado Avalanche#Bruins General
AFP

Latest shutdown casts doubt on NHL's Beijing Olympic participation

The National Hockey League on Sunday suspended all games involving cross border travel between Canada and the United States, putting in doubt the players ability to participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The league was scheduled to take a three-week break in February so the NHL could take part in the Winter Games for the first time since 2014 in Sochi, but with close to 40 games postponed due to Covid-19 outbreaks, the league might now have to use that time to get the regular season schedule back on track. The league said on Sunday it is expected to make a decision on the Olympics in the coming days. "Given the disruption to the NHLâs regular-season schedule caused by recent COVID-related events  and the continued uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID pandemic, the NHL and NHLPA are actively discussing the matter of NHL Player participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, and expect to be in a position to announce a final determination in the coming days," a spokesman for the league said Sunday.
NHL
TheDailyBeast

NHL Shuts Down on COVID Surge, Beijing Olympics Decision for Players Is Imminent

The National Hockey League has halted its season as its rosters became ravaged by COVID outbreaks—and executives are reportedly on the verge of telling players they can’t travel to Beijing for the Winter Olympic Games in February. In an announcement late Monday, the NHL confirmed a shutdown after suspected Omicron cases ripped through 12 team camps and left more than 119 players in the league’s COVID containment protocols. The games still on the schedule for Tuesday will be played, but then the league will be put on pause until fixtures resume Monday. According to The Wall Street Journal, the sudden worsening of the pandemic is causing NHL executives concern about whether to allow players to take a break in February to go to Beijing. According to the Journal, the NHL can stop players from traveling if conditions are deemed to be “impractical or unsafe.” The league will reportedly announce its decision on Beijing later this week.
NHL
Reuters

Caps-Flyers game postponed due to COVID-19, Olympic decision looms

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The National Hockey League has postponed Tuesday's game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Washington Capitals due to COVID-19 issues impacting the Capitals, bringing to 50 the number of NHL games that have been postponed amid rising cases. The league said a new date for the...
NHL

