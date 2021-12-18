ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SC attorney general files appeal to block vaccine mandate ruling

By Dianté Gibbs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson files an appeal with the Supreme Court on Saturday to freeze the OSHA vaccine mandate set by the Biden administration, officials announced on Saturday.

According to officials, the appeal filing follows a split 2-1 decision when a panel of the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals lifted the freeze against the mandate on Friday.

The appeal was filed by Attorney General Wilson, 26 other states, and “a long list of companies and organizations.”

“The fight against the Biden mandate continues, even to file for a stay in the early hours of this morning. The rule of law will prevail and the President’s grasp for power halted,” Attorney General Wilson said.

The appeal argues that “This case does not present the question whether vaccines or vaccine mandates are wise or desirable. Instead, it presents the narrow questions whether OSHA had authority to issue the Mandate, and whether it lawfully exercised whatever authority it had. After all, ‘our system does not permit agencies to act unlawfully,’ even during a pandemic and ‘even in pursuit of desirable ends.’”

The OSHA mandate, healthcare workers’ mandate, and federal contractor mandate set by the Biden administration are all being challenged in court.

