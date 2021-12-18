ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Another grim COVID milestone leaves us grieving, enraged, numb.

By Yvonne Abraham Globe Columnist,
Boston Globe
 4 days ago

How can we deal with — or even think about — 800,000 deaths?. That number is almost as incomprehensible now as it was at the start of the pandemic, when it seemed utterly impossible. We have lost a staggering one in every 100 Americans over 65 to COVID. We are losing...

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

U.S. COVID Deaths Surpass Grim Milestone Of More Than 800,000

The United States has now surpassed 800,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, according to data tracked by Johns Hopkins University. That’s more than the population of Seattle (about 737,000), Denver (about 715,000), or Washington, D.C. (about 690,000). It’s roughly equivalent to all of Kansas City, Missouri, (about 508,000) and Pittsburgh (about 303,000) combined.
SEATTLE, WA
Daily Herald

COVID cases spike even as US hits 200M vaccine milestone

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- The number of Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 reached 200 million Wednesday amid a dispiriting holiday-season spike in cases and hospitalizations that has hit even New England, one of the most highly inoculated corners of the country. New cases in the U.S. climbed from an average of...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Seattle Times

COVID has killed 1 of every 100 older Americans as U.S. nears grim milestone

As the coronavirus pandemic approaches the end of a second year, the United States stands on the cusp of surpassing 800,000 deaths from the virus, and no group has suffered more than older Americans. All along, older people have been known to be more vulnerable, but the scale of loss is only now coming into full view.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Massachusetts State
Wicked Local

Mass. braces for grim milestone of 1 million COVD cases on Friday

Department of Public Health officials reported nearly 6,000 new COVID-19 infections and 30 recent coronavirus deaths on Thursday as Massachusetts enters the teeth of another late-year surge in virus activity. DPH added 5,883 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 to the state's running total (now up to 927,563 total infections since...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fox9.com

Grim milestone: Minnesota reaches 10,000 COVID-19 deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota recorded its 10,000th COVID-19 death Wednesday since the start of the pandemic. At least 10,018 Minnesotans have died from illnesses related to COVID, with more than 1,100 of those deaths coming since the start of November amid a fall surge in cases, state health officials reported.
MINNESOTA STATE
Daily Mail

Biden is slammed for waiting till TUESDAY to announce new COVID restrictions as Omicron grips nation and after VP Harris admitted administration did NOT see variant coming: Cases double across US in 24 HOURS

President Joe Biden will wait until Tuesday to announce new COVID measures to fight the rapidly spreading Omicron variant as he spends the weekend in his native Delaware while cases double in the past 24 hours and after Vice President Kamala Harris said the administration did not see the variant coming.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
wvtf.org

Virginia, Roanoke area mark grim milestones in COVID-19 pandemic

Virginia and the Roanoke area passed grim milestones in the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Wednesday, 15,025 Virginians have died from complications related to the virus, according to the state health department. The state also passed the one million case threshold earlier in the week. The Roanoke region also passed its...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Obituary#Numbness#Americans#Facesofcovid
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus

Comments / 0

Community Policy