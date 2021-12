There is a funk band from Flint, Michigan that I have somehow never heard of, and after watching a video on Facebook, I'm gonna be doing a serious deep dive down the "Reverand Right-time & the 1st Cuzins of Funk" rabbit hole. What started out as high school friends sharing a passion for funk music turned into a serious dream. In the 8th grade, Rev, or Pat Ferris, and all his friends picked out instruments to play and would slowly form a band similar to the Red Hot Chili Peppers & Rare, mixed with some horns similar to Sly Stone.

FLINT, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO