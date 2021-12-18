ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wonder Woman's Lynda Carter Calls for 'Respecting Trans People': 'Life Is Just Too Short'

By Glenn Garner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLynda Carter is using her platform to remind fans that she's a fierce LGBTQ ally. The Wonder Woman star, 70, showed her support for the community Tuesday on Twitter, calling for her 216,000 followers to respect transgender people and their gender identities. "You don't have to be trans to...

