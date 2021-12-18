ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Andy Murray takes positives after defeat to Andrey Rublev in Abu Dhabi

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iiwdD_0dQdCbmY00

Andy Murray believes he has greater clarity in how he will approach his matches next year after taking the positives from reaching the final of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship.

Murray was denied a third title at the exhibition event in Abu Dhabi having won in 2009 and 2015, after being outgunned by Andrey Rublev who prevailed 6-4 7-6 (2) on Saturday evening.

The Scot, 34, has defeated British compatriot Dan Evans and 20-time grand slam winner Rafael Nadal in the last few days so was not too downcast at going down to a player ranked fifth in the world.

“It was a good week for me,” said Murray, who has had two major hip operations. “It was good to see where my body’s at playing three days in a row at that sort of intensity and I learned quite a lot across the three matches.

“Certainly some things improved as the week went on and there were a few things (against Rublev) that maybe in the other matches I maybe got away with. Certainly some things for me to work on but overall it was good.”

Murray, who is spending a trial period with German coach Jan De Witt having split from long-time advisor Jamie Delgado last week, started well against Rublev but a break in the fifth game proved decisive in the first set.

Murray dropped serve at the start of the second set but was granted an unexpected foothold back into the contest when Rublev doubled faulted three times in the eighth game and, from 4-2 ahead, the Russian fell 5-4 behind.

But Rublev quickly rediscovered his composure, twice holding serve to avoid losing the set and he ensured there would be no decider in a one-sided tiebreak as the former world number one’s challenge faltered.

It was good to see where my body's at playing three days in a row at that sort of intensity and I learned quite a lot across the three matches

Andy Murray

But Murray said: “I feel like now I’m a lot clearer in my mind about how I want to play and the way I’m going to go about my matches in the next year. Decision-making comes from having a clear mind about the way you want to play.

“Right now, I’m quite sure on that. I believe that will help me at the important moments, something that I was very strong at was making good decisions in important moments and I played well on big points and raised my game.

“Providing I’m clear on how I want to play I’ll be able to do that again.”

Murray will now head back to the UK for a week before a scheduled departure on December 27 to Australia for the first grand slam of 2022, an event he missed this year after a positive Covid-19 test.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aGfMv_0dQdCbmY00

Case figures have been on the rise again in recent weeks, with a major incident declared in London amid concern at the spread of the Omicron variant across the capital, and Murray admitted he will have to take precautions.

“It’s a concern,” he added. “With the amount of cases there are back home just now, I want to try to stay safe.

“When I get home I’m going to do all my physical training at home in my house. I’ll do all of my treatment and training at home in the gym I’ve got there until I’m able to do my test to go to Australia on Christmas Day.

“Essentially I’ve got six or seven days to try to stay safe over the Christmas period.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Andy Murray
The Independent

Piers Morgan criticises Sports Personality of the Year for ‘celebrating sporting losers’

Piers Morgan has hit out at Sports Personality of the Year for naming the England men’s football squad Team of the Year.Gareth Southgate’s team were given the prize for reaching the final in the Euro 2020 tournament this summer, which was the first time the England team had made it to a major international tournament final since the 1966 World Cup.However, tweeting on Sunday (19 December) night, Morgan criticised the decision to reward England after losing out to Italy in the final.“The #SPOTY Team of the Year award going to a team that didn’t win anything perfectly epitomises the absurd...
TENNIS
BBC

AJ Rosen: British Olympic luge athlete dies, aged 37

Adam "AJ" Rosen, a three-time Olympic luge athlete for Great Britain, has died at the age of 37 from cancer. Luge GB announced that Rosen, who was born in the United States, had died on Sunday following a "ferocious battle" with the disease. Along with being one of GB's "greatest...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Tennis Championship#British#Russian#Mubadalawtc#German
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton reveals ‘different feel’ for F1 amid retirement talk

Lewis Hamilton admitted before the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that he has a “different feel” for Formula One, amid rumours that he could retire from the sport. Hamilton went on to be denied a record-breaking eighth F1 title as Max Verstappen overtook him on a controversial final lap of the season to win a dramatic championship. Mercedes protested the race result but ultimately withdrew their appeals of Verstappen’s title. Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff revealed that he and Hamilton had been left “disillusioned” by how the closing stages of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix were allowed to unfold,...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Gary Lineker hits out at FIA over Lewis Hamilton decision in Abu Dhabi

Lewis Hamilton was denied a record-breaking eighth Formula One world title because of an unfair final lap of the season, Gary Lineker has claimed. Hamilton was beaten to the title by Max Verstappen in a dramatic but controversial final race of the season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Mercedes launched an initial protest of the race result but subsequently decided to withdraw their appeal of Verstappen’s championship win. The Red Bull driver had benefited from a late safety car and a fresh set of soft tyres to overtake Hamilton at the Yas Marina Circuit. Mercedes team boss Toto...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Russia
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal: 'I did with bad feelings'

Roberto Bautista Agut has never been in a hurry. The Spaniard, one of the strongest players on the circuit, broke into the Top 100 of the FedEx ATP Rankings at the age of 24. His path has been written with a firm step, completing each stage in the necessary order.
TENNIS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu reflects on ‘insane’ year after claiming Sports Personality award

Emma Raducanu hailed the “insane” support she has received in 2021 after capping an incredible 12 months by being voted the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year.The 19-year-old completed a fairytale in New York in September as she secured the US Open title, becoming the first qualifier ever to win a grand slam tennis tournament.She also became the first British woman since Virginia Wade in 1977 to win a grand slam, and claimed the prize without dropping a set.Her achievements have made her one of British sport’s biggest stars, and she claimed the prestigious BBC prize ahead of Olympic...
TENNIS
AFP

Nadal tests positive for Covid in latest blow for tennis legend

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal said Monday he had tested positive for Covid-19, putting in doubt his participation in the Australian Open next month where was expected to make his comeback to major competition after months of injury. The 20-time major champion has struggled with a foot injury for the past six months, forcing him to miss both Wimbledon and the US Open.
TENNIS
ESPN

Three-time Team GB Olympic luger AJ Rosen dies at 37 after cancer battle

Three-time British Winter Olympian Adam "AJ" Rosen died at the age of 37 on Sunday following a battle with cancer, Team GB have announced. Rosen competed in the luge at the Turin 2006, Vancouver 2010 and PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. "Rosen will go down as perhaps Britain's greatest luge...
WORLD
The Independent

Who is Emma Raducanu? The 18-year-old US Open champion

Emma Raducanu’s stunning run on her first appearance at the US Open finished in glorious fashion as she became Britain’s first female singles Grand Slam champion for 44 years, beating Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the final.’The teenager had already made waves with a dominant victory over Shelby Rogers, becoming the youngest British player to reach the last eight in New York in the Open era in the process, where she also beat Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic.Raducanu was an unknown wildcard at the All England Club, ranked world number 338, and had only just completed...
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

The Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton moment missed by the camera in Abu Dhabi GP

With all set and done, Max Verstappen is the cleared 2021 world champion after triumphing over Lewis Hamilton in the season finale at Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi. However, it turns out that a key moment between the pair was completely missed by the cameras. F1 journalist Tom Clarkson, who poses the questions in the driver press conferences over race weekends has shared an amusing anecdote from the pre-race media session attended by the championship rivals.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

391K+
Followers
147K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy