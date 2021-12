It’s the most wonderful time of the year! It’s about families and communities coming together in the spirit of the holidays to celebrate this joyful time of year and a season of giving. These are the reasons that Tequilas Cantina & Grill, the Burbank Chamber of Commerce, and Mayor Bob Frutos joined forces with Family Promise of the Verdugos on a Spirit of the Community Holiday Toy Drive. This partnership will bring hope and joy to deserving children and families for a world of good wishes.

BURBANK, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO